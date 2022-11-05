As I write this on the Old Man’s birthday, Nov. 1, I got to thinking about growing up in the 1960s. Let’s take 1964 for instance, when I was ten years old. By definition, it’s ancient history, because when I was merely a decade old and looking back only 50 years, 1914 was astoundingly far away.
Let’s put that into perspective. The Archduke of Ferdinand was assassinated that year, the first domino to fall leading to World War I.
Let’s face it. I thought it had something to do with Ferdinand, the bull, of cartoon movie fame.
Where was I? Oh, yeah, The Colorado Coal Field War erupted in 1914, when 24 people were killed when the state’s National Guard attacked a tent colony of 1,200 striking coal miner’s in Ludlow Colorado.
Babe Ruth made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox.
Not long after, Germany declared war on everyone who looked at them wrong.
It was the first time Zeppelins were used to drop bombs.
The international war on drugs began in 1914. Bet you didn’t know that.
The U.S. Air Force came into being.
Even though we were so modernized, there were still Indian skirmishes and attacks that wouldn’t end for years. Four years later, in 1918, a group of Yaquis Indians opened fire on a group of 10th Cavalry soldiers out in Arizona, and it would be until 1933 before the last Apaches raided into Arizona.
In 1924, the Old Man was born here in Texas, thirty years before I was hatched, and that finally leads me to the thrust of today’s column.
I grew up in the end of an era, in which survivors of the Great Depression still held onto the lessons they’d learned during those hard-scrabble times. Those people were still around and remembered everything that I outlined above.
Thinking back all those years ago in the mid-century-modern age of 1964, we still had a well, an outhouse, and no air conditioning.
My grandmother still wore “comfortable” shoes that were popular in the ’30s. She made her own dresses, and her and Mama stitched together two suits for me to begin my teaching career in 1976.
When I was a kid, we slept under hand-made quilts pieced together from scraps and flour sacks.
We still used kerosene lights with startling regularly. The heat in the “old” house came from a wood stove.
My grandmother seemed to can something every weekend. She owned one butcher knife so often sharpened the blade was concave.
My maternal grandaddy plowed with a 1934 poppin’ Johnny tractor well into the 1970s.
They gave me two drops of coal oil in a spoonful of sugar for the croup, and it worked.
We used spirits of camphor for burns, coal oil and turpentine for cuts, and when grandaddy caught his hand in the fly wheel of that same tractor mentioned above, he used a rag soaked in kerosene to wrap it up until someone took him to the hospital.
This was the time of year to kill hogs. It was a family/community thing.
I still remember one event in which my grandparents helped a family member kill hogs. It was traditional and proper to send meat home with those who helped, but one old aunt was kinda stingy and cut the jowls from a hog’s head before sending the stripped skull home with my grandmother.
She still complained about that until the day she died.
Her kitchen counter was plywood. There was no sink in the kitchen, merely two traditional outside spigots terminating under the cabinet. Her and Mama drew hot water for washing into a dish pan, and another pan contained cold water to rinse.
She threw the water out into the yard after they were finished.
The outside dog got scraps. There wasn’t any of this fancy dog food, and they were always fat and healthy.
Bobwire fences were made of wooden bodark posts in northeast Texas, and split cedar posts down south. We didn’t know what a metal post was until the highway department came in and moved our fence for construction before replacing it with new steel posts and bright wire.
That wire was sharp, too, and I have the scars on my hands to prove it.
In 1964 we had “everyday” clothes, and “Sunday” clothes.
Everyone dressed properly for a visit to town. The old folks would gasp at the sleepwear people go out in today, and if you rode a train, plane, or bus, you can bet men were in suits and ties, and the ladies donned their best dresses.
They also rolled and permed their hair.
We got a “boy’s or men’s regular” haircuts if we went to a barbershop. Often it was a quick cut on Uncle Wiggly’s front porch, and I still remember sitting out there while the old men talked as a breeze brought the sound of cows cropping grass just across the fence.
There was only one TV channel out in the country, brought in with a 50 foot tower antenna.
As far as I knew, there was only one radio station, too.
We hunted quail around the house, and always came in with a limit after only walking for a couple of hours.
We shot dove in the front yard.
We hunted rabbits across the road beside the house.
The phone was wired to a wall, and you didn’t stay on it long.
A big time was going to town for a movie.
Flash forward nearly 60 years to now, and I look back and wonder what my daughters think of that time period. Do they think of it in black and white, as I do World War I and the ’20s and ’30s?
To the grand-critters, it’ll be like…ancient history.
Mick Jagger sang “time is on my side.”
He was wrong.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
