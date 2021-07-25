We’ve all heard so much about Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” that I doubt the film needs an introduction. Nor does its star, Scarlett Johansson. But newcomer Florence Pugh may. Those familiar with the English actress may remember her playing Amy March in the seventh film adaptation of “Little Women” (2019). But Pugh kills it in every scene she is in for this, no pun intended.
“Black Widow” is the 24th film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and the first to have a woman as the starring protagonist. (DC comics had Gal Gadot as “Wonder Woman.”) In previous films, Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanoff, played by Johansson) had defected from the KGB and has been the only female member of the Superhero club including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, et al.
This one begins with sisters being called to dinner in their little Ohio neighborhood. An innocent enough beginning, until Daddy comes home, sits down to dinner and says “Remember that big adventure I told you about...well, it’s beginning now.”
Something obviously well-planned. Mother and dad grab planned items, as do the girls, and away they go with police on their heels, to a four-seater plane hidden in an old barn. Mother is at the wheel, the girls are hunkered down in the back, dad is on the wing shooting back as mother barely gets the plane over the oncoming vehicles. They escape to Cuba, where they can speak Russian again.
We may have thought the Cold War was long over, but according to this script, Russian undercover agents were still at work in the U.S. in 1995. Alexei Shostakov and Black Widow Melina Vostokoff are the Russian agents played by David Harbour and Rachel Weiscz. Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova (Pugh) are their surrogate grown-up daughters.
Time flies and the sisters are looking for each other in Budapest, in the world of spy warfare. Though it’s a rough introduction, the surrogates realize they have the means to right a huge wrong: stopping General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), who is responsible for implementing a mind control agent that took their free will and that of hundreds of other young women, to fill the ranks of his private army — the black widows.
They’re all sent for training to the “‘Red Room.” Yeah, there’s a boatload of these unknowable references. There’s also a boatload of bullets, bodies and explosions. Australian director Cate Shortland doesn’t stint on the action, and some of the scenes rank right up there with 007. But we would have appreciated some editing. “Black Widow” runs nearly 2 and a half hours, a little long for a summer blockbuster. Though Pugh’s Belova is worth every second. And there’s no dearth of gorgeous scenery, Shortland filmed everywhere from Budapest to Atlanta, from Morocco to England. They did all the CGI shots on an oil rig in the North Sea.
The interesting thing is, even though it contains plenty of violence, it is marketed by Disney, no longer backing off of a high body count.
See you at the movies.
