Mike Leigh is an English director whose work I have long respected. Given that, and the fact that I love historical films, you can imagine how excited I was to find the film “Peterloo” available for streaming on Prime. Written and directed by Leigh, the story is about the (so-named) Peterloo Massacre in Manchester, England, in 1819, shortly after the more famous Battle at Waterloo finally rid Europe of Napoleon’s depredations.
In August of that year, some 60,000 people, (men, women and children in Manchester and surrounding communities in northern England), had gathered to hear one of the country’s more famous “Reformers” speaking to the crowd about political and civil reforms — a livable wage for one. The period was on the cusp of the industrial revolution, and as depressed economic conditions followed the war, taxes had been raised, wages were down and families were starving.
Reformers were speaking out all over England, particularly in London, where the Prince Regent (George III’s son, ultimately George IV) was a wastrel under constant criticism for women, drink and gluttony.
The people of Manchester were not as sophisticated as their southern brethren, and weren’t so clueless about their dreams of equality as they were naive that the ruling class were going to cheerfully understand their plight and acquiesce in the called-for reforms.
The day of the big event, people poured into Manchester. The local authorities had been instructed to arrest the speaker, and Field Marshall John Byng, who had been appointed Commanding Officer of the Northern District, had two horses racing at York and left his deputy to maintain control of the crowd and his troops. Sadly, he wasn’t up to the task. Troops attacked the crowd, the cavalry with sabers drawn, killing 18 and wounding hundreds, including women and children. It was a massacre.
Leigh’s paternal grandparents were Russian immigrants who settled in Manchester, and he always wanted to do a film about the Peterloo massacre, but this isn’t the Mike Leigh film I would recommend to you. You should see 1996’s “Secrets and Lies” and 2004’s “Vera Drake,” both of which he wrote and directed. They each garnered lots of BAFTA and Academy nominations. “Secrets and Lies” won the Palme d’Or at Cannes. In the latter, Imelda Staunton played a woman in 1950s London who performed abortions for women in need. “Secrets and Lies” is about family dysfunction, more specifically the family of a well-educated, middle class black optometrist who was adopted, when she decides to trace her real family. She discovers her mother (heart-breakingly played by Brenda Blethyn), is a working class white woman. Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays the daughter.
In both of these films, as well as “Peterloo,” you will find plenty of Leigh’s trademark instances of tight interiors with, as critic David Thomson has said, camera work “characterized by a detached, medical watchfulness.” Watching Leigh’s films sometimes feels like one is present and uncomfortably spying on characters. I believe the resulting sense of reality is part of Leigh’s rehearsal process in which he makes characters live together for weeks, reading the script, even making up dialogue. His films are never boring. Well, probably only those interested in more arcane bits of English history might be entertained by “Peterloo.”
See you at the movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.