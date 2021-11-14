HUGO, Okla. — Goodland Academy, a private Presbyterian school and boys home, runs solely on donations, and donations are needed now more than ever before as many of the academy’s buildings are in urgent need of repair, Interim President Jonathan Garrison said.
“Our buildings are over 100 years old, and some are made out of stone. So, if we don’t get them fixed, especially the windows and doors, it will be an urgent situation,” he said.
Goodland Academy has had a hard time this year, not only challenged by the conditions of its buildings, but it also lost longtime executive director David Dearinger to Covid-19 last month. Faculty described the loss as a tragedy for the school, and said he will be dearly missed.
The academy operates year round, with the exception of a few weeks in the summer for camps and vacation.
“We eat all our meals together like a family, and the boys are on a 4-to-1 ratio with our houseparents so they can get all the individual attention they need,” Garrison said. “We do have open positions for teachers right now, so having some more instructors would be helpful.”
Garrison also spoke of being open to mentorship programs for the boys, who sometimes have it rough during the holidays when they don’t receive many visitors.
Goodland Academy’s name comes from the Choctaw words “Yakni Achukma,” meaning good land, and is situated near the Red River. The school enrolls boys from 8 to 13 years old for year-round, individualized and self-paced education. The school’s history tells that Ebenezer Hotchkins and Cyrus Kingsbury, Presbyterian ministers, established the Yakni Achukma in 1835, and William Fields, a full-blood Choctaw, built the first home on the campus in 1838. In 1848, the first full-time minister, John Lathrop and his wife, lived on the grounds and built the first manse during their two-year ministry. Over the years, orphaned children were boarded by families on the present-day property so they could get their education.
“The church building served for 42 years as both school and church for the area. Renovated several times since being built in 1852, the same church — restored and enlarged — stands on the Goodland campus today,” the school’s website states.
Goodland Academy prides itself on helping boys become men regardless of their physical and mental health history. Dearinger summed the experience up in a previous interview with The Paris News when he said: “Kids that everybody else doesn’t want, we take them; and when we get through with them, everybody wants them.”
To donate, visit goodland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.