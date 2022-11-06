For Lamar County native Alex Addy, music has always been a part of his life.
“Well, it all started due to lack of ambition,” Addy explained with a chuckle. “I was a really misguided kid, for whatever reason.”
Despite a self-described lack of ambition, Addy has recorded six albums between two bands, including his latest solo album, "Mr. Addy," which was released last month.
A nod to his full-time profession as an educator, "Mr. Addy" sees further experimentation from folk and Americana than previous albums, with all of the songs written for an entirely new audience.
Now in his sixth year of teaching, Addy has completely embraced being "Mr. Addy," writing songs about addition and subtraction among other topics perfect for his second-grade listeners.
Born to parents Andy and Beverly Addy, he said music was always around his home growing up, crediting his father's vast vinyl record collection, the family piano and the elder Addy's encouragement for his son to pick up the guitar.
"They're both just music-loving hippies, and they loved every kind of music you could think of," he said. "So it was just kind of always there, part of my life."
Addy said he first started playing in bands during high school and started performing at various bars and other venues around town out of necessity.
“I just didn't know what else to do,” he said. “I didn't want to get a job, and I didn’t want to go back to school, so what else are you gonna do? I got these songs I'm writing, so, might as well play them.”
And play them he did.
His first band was Honor Bright before joining Ugly Frederick with Rodney Key, a musician who has appeared on many of Addy's releases.
He also performed with the short-lived Paris reggae band Hostile Hippies before starting The Tambourine Machine and playing lead guitar in Straw Hat Society — the latter named Best Folk Artist at the Dallas Observer Music Awards in 2017.
His fourth album as a solo artist, "Mr. Addy" is all-in on children's music.
Addy said he loves to see the children sing and dance and exhibit a carefree exuberance around the performance.
“It's what a performer always wants to see out of the audience,” he said. “And so I think that my favorite place to play is around schools.”
Addy said he began singing songs to his students while teaching at Honey Grove Independent School District.
"I think I wrote one song just goofing for the kids, and they really responded," he explained.
Addy moved to Houston just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and soon started teaching at Alief Independent School District, where well-known musicians Beyoncé and Lizzo graduated.
Confined inside his home due to the pandemic, Addy started learning how to make electronic beats and recorded a hip-hop song for his students.
"They just loved it, and I got such a good response from them," he said. "When I'd come to school, they would want to hear it and I started playing concerts at the school for all the different grades."
Performing in front of an audience for kids is when Addy said it all clicked.
"The kids just responded in such a way that I always wanted," he said, laughing. "I guess the way I wanted everybody to respond."
While Addy still writes and records songs meant for older audiences, he isn't going to separate his folk music from what appears on "Mr. Addy."
"It kind of was like that at first, but now it's just part of who I am," he said. "It's not like I have an alter ego at school or separate from my other music. It's just where I'm at in my career."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.