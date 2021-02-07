For those of you who like movies of this ilk, usually British, period pieces usually set in the first half of the 20th century (or before), that deal with history (think archaeology), then “The Dig” is for you. Throw in some cracker jack actors like Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James, stream it on Netflix and wait for the buzz.
In 1939, Mrs. Edith Pretty (Mulligan) decided to hire an archaeologist to investigate, that is, dig into what looked to be burial mounds located on her Suffolk estate. She hired a man who came highly recommended, a self-taught archaeologist/excavator named Basil Brown (Fiennes). He demanded a higher salary than the one he had been paid by the local Ipswich Museum, and she was persuaded to pay it. He did, after all, come highly recommended.
He lives too far away to commute, so a room is made available for him. He’s also provided two assistants from the estate. He wastes no time. Even when speculation turns toward perhaps a Viking’s grave, from the size of the mound, Brown keeps his counsel. He wonders if it couldn’t be earlier — perhaps Anglo-Saxon. The prominent local archaeologist, James Reid Moir, scoffs, then tries to join the dig. But Mrs. Pretty hires her cousin, Rory Lomax, to join the project.
Brown discovers an iron rivet from a ship, and a ship is uncovered. Then Cambridge archaeologist Charles Phillips arrives. He’d heard the buzz surrounding the discovery and came to see what the fuss is all about. He returns with an order from the Office of Work, that had declared the site of national importance, and was there to take over the dig.
Phillips tried to eliminate Brown, but Mrs. Pretty stopped that. Brown continued, with the help of a new, bigger team, that included a few younger archaeologists, one with a beautiful new wife, Peggy Piggott (James). Piggott not only makes the first significant discovery, but discovers Cousin Rory, because her husband is more interested in one of his colleagues.
“The Dig” is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by John Preston, which was a reimagining of the events of the Sutton Hoo excavation. It was directed by Australian Simon Stone. The 2021 film had a limited release in theaters, and streamed from Netflix two weeks later. From the number of people who have recommended it, I can only surmise that it has struck a chord. I couldn’t resist the cast. Fiennes, looking certainly older than the dashing Hungarian count he essayed in “The English Patient” (1996), retains the dash.
Mulligan, with whom we were first acquainted in 2009’s “An Education,” which won her first Academy Award nomination, gives Mrs. Pretty a quiet authority. The character, a widow with a very busy young son, is dying from a heart condition. She learns this from a physician she visits in London, after her country doctor assures her she’s just suffering from anxiety. She has things to finish, the dig is just one.
You’ll have to watch it to see what wonders Basil Brown and his team uncover. But know this: they ended up in the British Museum.
