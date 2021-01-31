MGM studios screened a couple of its old big budget epics this week, to wit: “Alexander the Great” (1956), the Richard Burton version; and “Taras Bulba” (1962), with Yul Brynner and Tony Curtis.
I am grateful to Oliver Stone and Warner Bros. for giving us the 2004 version of “Alexander,” if only for wiping away the vision of Burton in a most unfortunate blond wig, watching as production assistants did their best to keep vast numbers of Argentina’s army under sufficient control to make Alexander’s conquest of Persia and lands beyond look reasonably under control. Robert Rossen, who directed “All the King’s Men,” wrote and directed.
Swords and lances looked plastic and the sounds of battle failed to be convincing, even though the lovely Claire Bloom gave it her best effort. I was always suspicious of Burton’s acting chops. He seemed to wear the same expression for all of his characters, that of suffering a pernicious toothache.
I first saw this late in ’56 or early in ’57 at the base movie theater in Morocco, when I was 12 or 13 years old. Those battle scenes looked very real at the time, and I had no idea they had filmed in Argentina, using the Argentine army for extras.
And about that blond hair (that Colin Farrell also sported in the 2004 film, wild but more attractive), Roman rhetoric teacher Aelian wrote in the 2nd or 3rd century that Alexander had reddish-blond hair which he prized, and to maintain it, he washed it every day in water colored by saffron.
“Taras Bulba,” liberally based on Nikolai Gogol’s novel, was directed by British director J. Lee Thompson. The screenplay is set during the 16th century fraught relationship between the Cossacks and the Poles, which merely serves as a back-drop for a romance between Curtis and a Polish princess played by Christine Kaufmann.
Brynner plays the Cossack leader, Taras Bulba, a role that gives him endless practice posing with his feet spread apart and hands on his hips, getting ready for his much-revered turn as the King of Siam. It is Curtis who gets to kiss the girl, however.
There is a scene in which Curtis’ character, Bulba’s son Andriy, tries to rescue his love from the fortress (Kiev) to which the Cossacks have laid siege. The plague is raging and carts move through the city calling “bring out your dead,” and starving townspeople hunt rats for food. No, it’s not a particularly romantic film. I would probably recommend the book before the film.
•••
Actress/comedian Cloris Leachman died this week. She won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing the neglected housewife in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show.” She is also well remembered for playing Frau Blucher in Mel Brooks’ beloved horror spoof “Young Frankenstein.”
Leachman, was, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the most awarded actress in Emmy Primetime history, eight Emmys wins with 22 nominations. She was 94.
