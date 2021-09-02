Fall is right around the corner; just a few weeks until it begins. Fall fishing can be good or bad, and it all depends if the fish feed, and they only feed when they want to. Some days you can throw any bait in your box and catch fish. Then there are the dog days when they don’t want anything you are throwing.
The windows are small on the days you can catch fish; sometimes it lasts only an hour or less. It usually happens in the very early morning hours, especially if you have a little moonlight, the darker the better. Fall is also the time when shad move into shallower water when water temps begin to drop into the lower 70s or high 60s, and this is a great time for that morning bite on topwaters, squarebills and bladed jigs.
For now though, on most of our area lakes, we still have fish in their summer patterns, especially on Fork and Pat Mayse. Summer patterns on Lake Fork are deeper than on Pat Mayse, and you need to get some practice in for the Sealy Big Bass Splash coming up this month. On Fork, there are always fish shallow and deep. The deep fish just move up in a vertical pattern and then move back down into deeper water. These deep fish are going to be around a food source such as perch or shad so they don’t have to work too much for food. Besides the food source, you can bet there will be some kind of cover such as wood (tree tops). With the sun and calm days, the fish will be very tight to this cover.
On the shallow bite, grass lines and wood just could be the key and again, it’s all about the food source like crawfish, perch and shad. On Fork, there are a number of areas that have resident fish — they never have to leave their area because it holds everything they need: cover, a good food source, shallower water and deep water such as ditches or creeks that run through it.
Don’t forget the Lake Fork bridges. They have shade, cover a food source and a great ambush spot. These bridges have baitfish continually running through, and it’s a great spot for those bass just to sit and eat. The bridges not only provide shade for the fish, but there’s shade for you. Bridge pilings are key spots and can be very productive with drop shots, cranks or Carolina Rigs. Another productive spot are humps, such as the old brood ponds. These humps are the old dam of the pond and will have shallow water with deep water very close and you can find these areas with your electronics. So find yourself a few spots and get on them early.
Have fun and be safe.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.42 feet low. Black bass are good on crank baits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near creek channels and crossings, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, night crawlers and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.34 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 87 to 90 degrees; 0.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Long Carolina- rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and football jigs are working near road beds, timber and brush piles. White and yellow bass are good using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps and main lake points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using chicken liver, cut and live bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 2.12 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crank baits and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bBass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 89 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 89 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 89 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures and tube jigs along creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 88 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, flats and points. Channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish and sunfish along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie good on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait below the dam, along creek channels, main lake and river channel.
Texoma: Elevation normal, water 85 degrees. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, along channels, main lake and points. Striper are being caught trolling Alabama rigs in 30 to 40 feet of water. They are also catching them on sassy shad and slabs. The fishing behind the dam has picked up and people are catching fish, some days are better than others. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around docks, main lake and river channel. Blue cats are being caught in 15 to 25 feet of water on punch bait and dough bait pretty well. Largemouth bass are good fishing flukes, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
