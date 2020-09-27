Christopher Nolan’s film “Tenet” is a crackerjack thriller, with a great cast, fireworks and a plot complex enough to make his last thriller, “Inception,” look like a children’s bedtime story. I won’t even try to explain it. Why would I deprive anyone of their opportunity to be as monumentally confounded as I was?
Director Christopher Nolan is the talented British/American director who also gave us the amazing “Memento,” “The Prestige,” and the re-energized Batman movies: ”Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.” He is a director, writer and producer of his films. He wrote and directed “Tenet,” a screenplay that took him five years to write, though he said it had been germinating for 10. Pre-production began in 2018. It’s a film that used hundreds of vessels and thousands of extras, filming in Denmark, Norway, Estonia, India, the Amalfi Coast, the United States and Great Britain.
It would. It’s a complex story about a secret agent, called the Protagonist (John David Washington), who is co-opted by a secret organization called Tenet into manipulating the flow of time to prevent WWIII.
His first stop is a scientist named Barbara, who introduces him and us to the phrase “inverted entropy,” meaning bullets that move backwards through time. Barbara is played by the enigmatic Clemence Poesy, whom you may remember as the French detective opposite Stephan Dillane’s English composite in TV’s “The Tunnel” — well, until she blew herself up.
In India, the Protagonist acquires a local contact who is not only helpful, but looks to be around for the long haul. It’s Neil, played with elan by Robert Pattinson, who has finally lost the dark eyes and pale skin that marked his “Twilight” days. He’s quite good in this.
The Protagonist has traced the bullets to a Mumbai arms dealer named Priya Singh (Dimple Kapadia), who tells him to look carefully at Russian oligarch Andrei Sator, happily played by Kenneth Branagh (who is given plenty of red meat to chew). Sator is a vicious creep who would just as soon shoot you as look at you (which the Protagonist soon discovers). But his initial travesty is holding his young son hostage from his mother’s affection. The long and lithe Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki is Kat, an art dealer who made the mistake of selling her husband a forged Goya drawing. Kat is happy to introduce the two, especially if the Protagonist will help her get her son back.
There follows an intense amount of action, the most fun of which is a very large plane enlisted to crash into an airport building as a diversion. There is also a lot of gunplay and fisticuffs — but it’s a lot more brutal than that sounds. Just take a look at Sator’s bodyguards. And, as we begin to wind down in what is supposed to be the final battle for the elusive “algorithm” that could make all this go away, we are treated to what “inverted entropy” looks like with soldiers, half going forward and half going backwards.
Debicki you may remember as one of the “Widows” or as Daisy’s best friend, the golfer Jordan Baker, in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby.” She stands 6 feet, 3 inches and in 6-inch heels, she stands head and shoulders over all the men in this. But Nolan just let her.
Washington is Denzel Washington’s son, who had a professional career in football before taking up acting. Some of you may remember him in Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlackkKlansman,” which premiered at Cannes that year and came away with the Grand Prix award. Washington received enough award nominations for his role in that film to ensure his career for years to come.
I’m pretty sure there will be a sequel for this — because they talk about it. But note that this film, opening in the middle of a pandemic that’s seen theaters close and few re-opened, has already pulled in $251 million dollars after opening only three weeks ago. We had a private screening in the newly-opened Cinemark Movies 8. It was pristine.
See you at the movies.
