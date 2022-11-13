The Hunting Club membership was gathered around the large round corner table in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café.
There was a gloomy aspect that morning, beginning when Wrong Willie sipped hot coffee, winced, and replaced the thick mug on the Formica table.
“Rev, I can’t come up to your place this weekend.”
“We didn’t say we’d hunt this weekend. I told y’all I was going up on Tuesday and be there until Friday, or Saturday at the latest.”
“Yeah,” Woodrow chimed in and leaned against the backrest. “We don’t have to go only on weekends anymore.”
Jerry Wayne arranged the utensils in front of him as if we were about to be served. His OTC took over, and he re-arranged the glasses as far as he could reach before adjusting Willie’s fork and spoon.
“I can’t hunt this weekend anyway.”
“Turn up your hearing aid.” I flicked a nearby fork so that it sat crooked to the other utensils. “We’re not hunting this weekend.”
Jerry Wayne laced his fingers and leaned in.
“What’d you say?”
I almost answered, then realized it was a trap.
“Well, I’ll be up there whether any of y’all come or not. I have to shoot that hog that’s rooting up everything between the road and the cabin.”
“Bet it’s not rooting up the pool.” Willie chuckled at his lame joke.
“You have a swimming pool in the country?” The voice came from a move-in sitting at the counter. “I bet leaves are a problem in the fall.”
Not to be rude, I answered.
“I’m not talking about a swimming pool. Here in this part of Texas, a pool is where cattle drink. Some might call it a pond, but that’s usually pronounced farther in Deep East Texas. Out west, it’s a tank.”
The guy wouldn’t quit.
“A tank is steel where I come from.”
Willie leaned forward.
“Where’s that?”
“California.”
“Been here long?”
“A few months.”
Willie started to say something caustic, but I reeled him in
“Glad to have you. You hunt?”
“Nope. Never saw the need.”
Woodrow cleared his throat
“The need is to get out and enjoy some fresh air, be with friends, and in the evenings, sit around the campfire and solve the world’s problems over brown water.”
“Now, back to what we were talking about,” Willie said. “I can’t be there because we have the grandkids until Sunday.”
I sighed
“We arranged not to have the grandkids this week so we could hunt.”
“I thought it was this weekend.”
“What is this, an Abbott and Costello routine?” I wanted to pull my hair out, but it’s getting a little too thin. “I’m going up to shoot that hog. I don’t care if you come or not.”
“Well, that’s rude.” Willie sipped his coffee.
Woodrow got a twinkle in his eye.
“I’d rather come up tonight and shoot some snipe, instead of hogs.”
Jerry Wayne drew a sincere face
“I have a friend who wants some birds to release on his property. He’s had pretty good success at restocking quail, but he needs some live snipe for breeding stock.”
I shook my head.
“I want to shoot hogs.”
“How about I get this guy to pay us twenty dollars a bird?”
Doreen came by with the coffee and raised an eyebrow. I threw a glance at California over there, still listening in. She gave me a slight grin and returned to the counter.
I pretended to study on Jerry Wayne’s offer
“That’s a lot of money.”
He nodded.
“This guy has deep pockets. He spent ten thousand dollars restocking quail, so I bet he’ll cough up about the same amount for snipe.”
California spun back to us on his stool
“That sounds like a money-making opportunity to me. I’m all about managing wildlife. Just the other day my wife wrote a scathing letter to our online homeowner’s association about people driving too fast down our street. They’re endangering the ducks that fly across the road.”
“Right?” It was the first time I’d ever voiced that word of agreement that the young people always use.
Apparently, I did it correctly, because California nodded with enthusiasm, realizing we were pals. He drained his coffee cup and motioned Doreen over.
“That last cup was a little bitter. Hope the next one is better.”
One eyebrow disappeared into her hairline.
The excitement in Woodrow’s face made him seem much younger. All of a sudden we were kids again.
“How about I help you catch those birds, Rev. The more there are, the better chance we have of getting a whole covey.”
“All right. I’m in.” Willie slapped the table. “Can we get anyone else?”
“As long as we split the money equally,” I said.
California chewed his lip.
“I’ve never seen it done.”
“You won’t see much beyond our flashlights.” Jerry Wayne readjusted a fork. “We catch ‘em at night.”
California frowned and worked on a sincere look.
“Guys, that sounds like fun, and we can make some money, too. I’d like to come along, if possible.” He cut his eyes. “And since we’re hunting in the dark, I won’t even need a license. Maybe I can be the best snipe-catching hillbilly in these parts.”
“Oh, you’ll learn from these guys. They’re experienced.” Doreen held up a full pot. “This one is fresh. Coffee’s on the house tomorrow, after y’all come in, since you didn’t like that last cup.”
“Well, that’s rought nice a-you, mayum.” California put on his best Texas accent.
She gave us a solemn nod.
“Have fun, boys.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
