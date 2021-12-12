The 125th year of The Salvation Army in Paris, 350 W. Kaufman St., is coming to a close, and no one knows the history of the local organization better than Rhoda Foreman, an administration assistant at Paris Regional Medical Center.
As a child, Foreman grew up in the Salvation Army Church. Today she sits on the board of directors and serves as the Young People’s sergeant major, a position her mother held until her death in 2006.
“I get pretty emotional when I talk about my love for The Salvation Army and the work my mother did,” Foreman said from a classroom where she teaches youth in normal times now interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. “Most people think of us as just a social services organization, but we really are a church.
“I remember sitting down with us all eating together with those who might come through needing food or shelter,” Foreman said. “We didn’t think anything about it; we were all just like family with people coming and going. I also remember having open air services for the community out on the parking lot of First Methodist Church. We haven’t done that in a long time.”
Foreman likened the open air services to those of Salvation Army founder William Booth during the 1860s in London, England, when he would take the gospel of Jesus Christ directly to the people by walking the streets and preaching to the poor, the homeless, the hungry and the destitute.
Tears swelled as Foreman talked about her mother, the late
Mary Magnuson.
“When she was 14 living in Odessa, Texas, her name was placed on an Angel Tree by an anonymous person,” Foreman said. “After Christmas she was invited to the Salvation Army for church. At the age of 17, she moved to Paris where she began teaching young children. And then she passed away at the age of 52, and that’s when I took over as Young People’s sergeant major.”
First organized in February 1896, the church served Paris intermittently until 1934 when the Army opened at 98 Bonham St., according to church records. A new building opened on Jan. 11, 1937, at 44 W. Kaufman St., renumbered later as 210 W. Kaufman St. By 1945, the corps had a transient lodge and boys’ club.
“About 50 years ago, the church moved to a second story house north of where Save A Lot is now on 7th Street,” Foreman said. “When I was a child, the church relocated to a couple of places to the east of downtown, first to a building behind the old Post Office and the American Legion building and then to a building that reminded me of the Alamo across from where Moore Law Firm is now.”
In 1990, a capital campaign, spearheaded by the late Bob McCarley, owner of Paris Lumber Co., raised funds for the current building erected in 1991 at the corner of West Kaufman and 3rd Street SW with plans announced for a thrift store to be built on an adjacent lot.
Accompanied by a granddaughter she hopes will carry on a family tradition, Foreman spent the evenings last week organizing Tree of Angels packages for needy children with the help of other Salvation Army staff and youth volunteers the Beta Club at Prairiland High School.
Foreman’s daughters, Katie and Casey Harper, both grew up in the church, and her father, Haston Magneson, serves as Corps sergeant major, who along with Foreman conducts services in the absence of Corps officers.
“It’s a wonderful time of the year, and I am proud that the church’s work carries on,” Foreman said as she spoke about the Corps’ continued efforts in Paris, including daily meals for the homeless and plans to reopen a shelter. “I was just heartbroken when we had to close the shelter, but we are very close to opening again.”
The emergency homeless shelter closed in 2017 when funds for its operation ran short. The nonprofit planned to reopen in the summer of 2019 after an extensive renovation to the shelter and new roof for the building, but plans hit a snag when it was learned the entire building would need a sprinkler system to meet fire codes.
After extensive fundraising, Major Guy Watts said in September that a dry sprinkler system is being installed and efforts are underway to raise an additional $120,000 to fund an operational budget for the shelter, a challenge because of the continued coronavirus pandemic.
“Contributions are down this year, but I am hoping with the possibility of opening the shelter, giving will improve,” Watts said in September. “When the word gets out that the sprinkler system is installed, I am hoping the community will support us and help us get the center open.”
In addition to the Red Kettle Drive, the Army’s main fundraiser, contributions are always welcome, Watts said. For information, call 903 784-7548, and as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.