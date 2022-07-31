Mazie Smith is just 5-years-old, but she has already done something pretty amazing.
She was the first child to finish reading or have 1,000 books read to her in the Paris Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
She had help in reaching the reading and listening milestone that included her parents, grandparents and Tracy Clark, who is the children’s librarian.
“I have been running and promoting the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program since March,” Clark said.
“This is not a competition or a race, it is more of a marathon that takes perseverance. You know, self-paced,” Clark said. “Each child can start at a different age, but the goal is to complete 1,000 books before they start kindergarten. Mazie was four when she started the program in March, now she is five.”
Mazie said she is looking forward to starting kindergarten in the fall at W.L. Higgins Elementary and will already have friends when she gets there.
She went to Central Presbyterian Day School, she said.
“I already know some people going to Higgins, too,” she said. “I look forward to going. I’m excited about going to a school with a library.”
Mazie said she had plans for her future, while reminding anyone who would listen, “I’m only five.”
She said she hopes to one day be a mom and open a day-care center and one at night, too,
“I have friends who will help,” she said.
In her spare time, she plans to open a restaurant and ride horses, she said.
Lesa and Derald Bulls are her grandparents, and her parents are Haley and Dustin Smith.
All four of them are fully behind early learning in which reading plays a large part, they said.
“I am a former kindergarten teacher so I know how important it is to expose kids to books and learning,” said Lesa, who Mazie calls Lolly. “We started reading to her when she was an infant.”
With a bit of prompting, Mazie said she liked the Little House on the Prairie seris of books.
“She has an excellent vocabulary,” Lesa said. “Her comprehension is excellent.”
Haley backed up Lesa with an incident between Mazie and her swimming instructor.
The swimming teacher said to pretend like you are a really mean shark, Haley said.
“Mazie said, ‘you mean like ferocious. I’ll be a ferocious shark,’” Haley said. “The instructor said do you really know what that means? `` Mazie said, ‘it means really mean.’”
Haley said the family reads together every night.
“I think it is so interesting and real to her,” Haley said. “She really gets into them and finds the adventure. She enjoys getting lost in the story and anticipates what is going to happen.”
Mazie started going to the public library when she was 3-years-old, Haley said.
“That is when I got to meet Ms. Tracy,” Mazie added.
She added that she liked a lot of books and her reading log of 1,000 titles is filled with series of books like the American Girl stories and the Pinkalicious books, animal rescue titless, fairy tales and dinosaur tales.
Mazie said she had a really good time when there was a pizza party in the library after Clark read “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party.” Even Pete the Cat showed up for the party, Mazie said.
Haley said “Charlotte’s Web” was another favorite of Mazie’s.
“I think it was very motivating for her,” said Haley, who is a special language pathologist. “She was calling all spiders Charlotte after reading it.”
Clark said she will continue the program and parents can come by the library to get the log sheets to keep track of the books completed.
“Any child from birth until he or she enters kindergarten can participate,” Clark said.
The child doesn’t have to be able to read as being read to counts, Clark noted.
“Parents, siblings and teachers can read to the children,” she said. “And story time books at the library count, too.”
Story time at the library is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
