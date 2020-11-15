Fort Worth resident Rex Covington stopped by Paris this week on his Harley to see the sights and to raise awareness.
“I think it’s awesome,” Covington said. “The courthouse is gorgeous. I’ve just been checking places out.”
Covington is in his third year of riding his motorcycle around the country to raise money for a cure for diabetes. Partnering with the American Diabetes Association, so far he has raised almost $10,000. His goal is $90,000.
The idea started three years ago after a dream. His son, Chris Covington, was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic in 2003, he said. In 2015, after blacking out due to low blood sugar, Chris Covington died in a fiery car wreck.
“For two years after he passed, I was in a slump, and not handling it well,” Rex Covington said. “My son and I used to ride motorcycles all the time. We once took a trip to Germany to ride bikes.”
In January of 2018, he had a dream that he was riding his motorcycle around the country to raise $90,000 for diabetes research, and after waking up, he decided to make that dream a reality.
“It means a lot to me,” Covington said. “They (his family) are behind me 100%. My sister is one of the people that said I should do this.”
The first year, he rode 20,000 miles, tracing his way through the eastern half of the country and into the Midwest. In 2019, he went 25,000 miles through the southwestern part of the country.
“For two and a half years, I’ve been on the road,” Covington said.
And, his son has been with him for every mile he rides.
“I’ve been spreading his ashes all over the United States,” Covington said, adding the trip has helped ease his grief and been therapeutic for him.
This year, because of Covid-19, things have slowed down, so Covington is taking his trip around the state, instead of around the country, but people have still supported him.
“Surprisingly, I’ve gotten more donations this year,” he said.
For those who wish to donate, Covington said they can go to ridingforacure.com for a one-time donation, or even sign up for monthly donations at his Patreon page, patreon.com/LoneStarRider. To become a sponsor, email him at rexjc@mac.com. He can also be contacted at 281-300-4788 or lonestarrider.com.
