Paris Natural Farms Videos

Paris Natural Farms, in its second year, has formed a partnership with YouTube farmer The Bootstrap Farmer, and even tests products for the company.

In this video, Karl Binger describes how he used frost shields to keep all of his plants alive during Snowmageddon 2021, the snowstorm in February that paralyzed the entire state: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQgwqWle2y0

The company featured a commentary video from Binger about spring planting and the busy season for farmers” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPD7oSvegU0