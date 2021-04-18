Even during a pandemic, Paris Natural Farms, only a year old in commercial production, found pretty good success, and the family-owned farm is “tripling down” on all natural, organically grown local produce.
“It was originally just going to be a homestead operation,” owner Karl Binger said. “... But yeah, we didn’t know anything about Paris, just happened to find the right land at the right time. I still think there’s a lot of providence in it, you know, because of the way everything has worked out.”
The family purchased land in 2017, mainly trying to leave the city. Binger worked in IT, but he and his wife, Kathy, wanted to get back to the country. Happening upon a Craigslist ad for 12 acres south of Paris, Paris Natural Farms was born.
Right now, the farm is in full spring operation mode, planting new seedlings every couple of weeks for different crops to keep them rotating in growth.
“Last year, we just kind of tipped our toes in,” Binger said, adding they’ve invested in three more greenhouses and other farm infrastructures. “It was very well-received, and so we just kind of tripled down this year.”
The plan for the land the family purchased was supposed to be just sustainable food for the family of six and their pets. But, it’s grown to include ducks, chickens, Nigerian pygmy goats, geese and even a donkey.
“I became enlightened, I guess you could call it, to market gardening,” Binger said, adding he went down a green rabbit hole of organic farming, raised bed farming and more.
In March 2020, Paris Natural Farms set up shop in the Market Square Farmers Market, selling all organic, locally grown produce and plants, and chicken, quail and duck eggs. From there, the family farm has been able to sell produce year-round and even source its harvest to a local business, Paris Bakery.
Both business owners got to know each other through the farmers market, Paris Bakery owner Kit Lindsey said.
“He came in here to eat one time,” Lindsey said, and since it was a slow time, Lindsey took the time to talk to Binger about his produce. “The more I talked to him, the more excited we both seemed to get.”
And they’ve been very happy with the produce.
“It’s great,” Lindsey said. “There’s such a distinct difference between produce that is fresh and produce from the grocery store, or even our supplier. … I can say, ‘yes, this was picked on Friday,’ not ‘we opened the bag on Friday.’”
There have been growing pains, Binger said, trial and error, but it’s been very much worth the effort. Binger is debating whether to get the U.S. Department of Agriculture Organic label, which involves a lot of governmental red tape, but he said they will be pursuing an all-natural designation, which is where the organization sends in other farmers to review the farm and its practices. He said the all-natural designation follows all of the requirements for organic farming, but it is less of a hassle and costs less.
“It isn’t just gardening, it’s really a business model,” he said. “We’ve had to do and redo a lot. It looks easy when you read a book.”
The farm, situated on a 17.5-acre lot, is a combination of raised beds and greenhouses. Binger said he has plans for small orchards as well, including apples, pears and peaches. They use intensive farming, a 30-inch bed with condensed rows that is more intensive on the limited space, he said. The entire lot was originally wooded, and the family spent several weekends coming in from Fort Worth to clear everything out. Binger even installed a storm cellar, which he wound up converting into a seed starter area.
“It’s really turned into an investment now,” he said. “We get such good germination rates in there. It doesn’t take anything to heat, just a small space heater. It’s such a great operation.”
Even Snowmageddon 2021, the February winter storm that paralyzed the entire state didn’t affect the farm too badly.
“We saved everything except two trays of arugula,” Binger said. “We assumed it was all gone, but everything survived well.”
Using a combination of frost blankets and silage tarp, the family was able to cover the crops in the ground, and the snow acted as insulation. The covers stayed on a whole week and when the snow finally melted, the plants were whole and healthy. But that wasn’t the hardest part of the storm, Binger said.
The electricity went out for 24 hours on the farm, and then the heater went out in the greenhouses, then the generator went out, back and forth. For one night, the family had to crowd trays of seedlings into their house, along with some baby chicks hatched only one month previously.
“We brought thousands of plants into the kitchen here,” Binger said. “And we had no power, just a little fire in the fireplace. We still can’t believe it. It was definitely a testing of faith.”
Other ideas for expanding the market for Paris Natural Farms produce is a market box, $20 for fresh produce and some special extras. Binger said he’s already started creating the form for the website.
All along the way of this journey, he said, there’s been affirmations that this what he and his family need to do.
“It’s, it’s been beautiful to watch,” Binger said. “Especially when we go back and look through pictures and, you know, man, just seeing how everything went together and it’s been fascinating. Yeah, the best journey, so far.”
The Facebook page for the farm is facebook.com/parisnaturalfarms/, and the website is parisnaturalfarms.wordpress.com/.
