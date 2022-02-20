"Come on, boys,” the Old Man addressed me and Cousin, “the white bass are running in the creek. Let’s go catch us a mess of fish.”
It wasn’t far from my grandmother’s house down to the creek, but we piled into dad’s old ’56 Ford pickup. I had a question for him as soon as we shut the doors.
“Why do they call it a mess of fish? That sounds like somebody did something wrong.”
He adjusted his chew into one cheek so he could answer.
“I asked my mama that same question when I was about your age. You’re twelve, aren’t you?”
He always kidded me, asking if I was older than my true age.
“Nope, ten.”
“Well, I was about ten, then, and one day she said she’d cleaned a mess of fish and I went outside to see how big a mess it was. There were a couple of scales on the porch, and that was all, so I went back in and she had them soaking in milk, and looked pretty neat to me.”
We slowed for the only curve between the house and the creek. “So I asked her what that meant and she said it was an old Civil War term meaning there was enough of whatever a soldier needed to have a portion in their mess kit.”
I knew what that was, because he’d bought me a mess kit at the Army/Navy store a year or so earlier, along with a WWII era backpack and a canteen that always made the water taste like aluminum.
We slowed again at the bridge, and he pulled off to the side. “So let’s go catch us a mess, but your Uncle Bill said they were biting good, but let’s just get enough for everyone and go home.”
Cousin tilted his head, trying to understand.
“I’ve never caught all the fish I wanted.”
“We have to clean what we catch, and I don’t want to spend three or four hours cleaning a hundred fish.”
“A hundred fish!!!???” Cousin and I shouted in stereo and jumped for joy.
“Wow, we can catch a hundred fish?” I couldn’t imagine landing that many. One or two, or maybe three was my record down at the pool, though the old men cleaned a lot of catfish when we went to the lake and they set trotlines.
“You can, but you boys need to learn that just because you can do something, you shouldn’t always do it.”
“Huh?” Cousin tilted his head again.
“Never mind. You’ll learn someday. Let’s go fishing.”
When the Old Man saw the water quivering, he stopped.
“Throw out there.”
That was unusual, because there was no structure in sight and he always said look for something like limbs, blowdowns, logs or spits of land leading into the water. I was looking at the flat surface with nothing to hold fish.
But I always obeyed him, so Cousin and I pitched our rigs baited with red worms out into the sluggish creek and both poles bent at the same time. I still recall my eyes widening at how fast the bobbers went under.
We reeled in two fat fish before he even got his hook in the water. The Old Man’s rod bent just as quick and for the first time in my life we were all baiting, reeling, unhooking, stringing and picking out snarls all on our own.
Cousin and I were fishermen.
On that day, we weren’t fishing, we were catching. I can’t imagine how many white bass there were in that muddy creek, but we actually saw them swimming below the surface. More than once they roiled up in a school and were so aggressive I had a dozen as fast as I could hook them and rebait.
It didn’t take any time until the stringer was full and the Old Man was ready to leave.
“Let’s go, boys.”
I didn’t want to hear that.
“But they’re still biting.”
“And they will all day long, but we have enough for everybody. Let’s go clean ’em.”
“Can we stay? I want to sack up a whole bunch.”
He looked at Cousin, then turned his eye on me.
“Fine then. There’s a ‘toe sack in the back of the truck. I’ll get it and y’all can fill it up if you want.”
Back then, in our family there was no recognition of the phase, “catch and release.”
Cousin and I had three fish apiece flopping on the bank behind us by the time he got back. Without another word, The Old Man put them in the sack and lowered it into the water. He drove a stake through
one edge and waited. Every time we caught a fish, we flipped it up behind us and he’d add it to the sack. I don’t know how long we were there, but he finally called a halt and we’d caught so many Cousin and I were fine with quitting.
He carried the heavy sack and full stringer to the truck and we climbed into the cab.
“All right. Let’s go clean these fish.”
And lordy, we scaled and cut and fileted white bass until I was sick of the sight and smell, and that was only the stringer.
He pointed at the wet sack lying beside us.
“You boys clean the rest of those and do it right. We’ll get to cooking.” He took the filets and Uncle joined in helping him fry them up in the big wash pot over a hot fire.
The Old Folks were eating by the time Cousin and I were about halfway through the job, and as dusk fell, we were covered in scales and fish guts and had only completed three fourths of the job. I never wanted to see another fish again.
Thinking back now, I didn’t even want to eat that night. Someone else enjoyed my mess of fish while Cousin and I cleaned the results of our greed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.