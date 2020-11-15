‘Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop from the overhead area. Please place the mask over your own mouth and nose before assisting others.”
For anyone who hasn’t been on an airplane or those of us whose travel memories are dusty, those words are a part of every single preflight safety briefing on any plane.
The statement may seem counterintuitive, and you would think that instinct would have you put an oxygen mask on a child first, and then yourself, but the realities of a rapidly changing environment at 30,000 feet in the air require a bit of selfishness. If you pass out while struggling to get oxygen to your child, for example, you are both now debilitated. Taking care of your own needs, as brief and quick an action it might be, allows you to better help those around you.
The same concept holds true when caring for our loved ones. The Mayo Clinic estimates that 1 in 3 adults in the United States serves as a caregiver, be it an ill spouse, a disabled child or an aging relative. I cannot tell you how often I see stressed-out caregivers in the office. The typical caregiver is usually female, spent 20 years raising children, maybe cared for a romantic partner through a chronic illness, and then spent another 20 years or so taking care of aging parents.
These are giving, selfless, noble, sacrificing people who sometimes base their worth and identity on their ability to help others and would not have it any other way. Their own needs always come second to the needs of their loved ones, and they are often blinded to the fact that their internal stress can start to have both emotional and physical consequences. Headaches, diarrhea, fatigue, depression, anxiety, frequent infections and chronic pain can often be indications of caregiver burnout.
If you think some of the above is speaking to you, simply recognizing that you are in the role of “caregiver” can be an important first step. What is true at altitude is also true on the ground — take care of yourself.
Learn to recognize some signs of caregiver burnout:
• Drinking, smoking or overeating.
• Overreacting to small annoyances.
• Difficulty concentrating.
• Seeming to somehow catch every cold or flu that comes to town.
• Feeling constantly exhausted.
Some tips to prevent caregiver burnout:
• Drink plenty of fluids, get good quality sleep and eat nutritious food.
• Remain socially connected, and make a point to talk to someone every day and try to laugh during these interactions.
• Take a break every day, consider a 10-minute walk alone outdoors or consider a mind-body practice like yoga or meditation.
• Give yourself permission to cry.
I know the above is easier said than done, but it is important to focus on the things you can control. Remind yourself that your loved one would be grateful if they were healthy and not preoccupied with pain, illness or dementia. Thank you for what you are doing, and please take care of yourself. Remember the oxygen mask rule, and know that if you are not taking good care of yourself, you can not take good care of others. Finally, if you feel overwhelmed or if your support system is nonexistent, don’t hesitate to ask for professional help and counseling from a trusted health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.