Q&A with Julia Furukawa
Paris ISD FFA instructors Steve Tucker, Jacy Hayes and Sydney Hines answered questions from The Paris News about how their students have been faring during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Although events and fundraisers have been canceled, Tucker, Hayes and Hines said their high school students are resilient and adapting to the changes, even though some seniors are missing out on events during their final year.
With everything going on this year, how has the Paris ISD FFA program been holding up?
We have adapted to the circumstances. Our students are doing well both in-person and face to face. This year a lot of our FFA events, as with everything else in our daily lives, have to be modified due to Covid. We have had FFA meetings in a blended format, in-person and a Google Meets video call.
Have any of your events been canceled? If so, how are the kids doing?
The first blow this year was the cancellation of the State Fair of Texas. Our chapter always takes a group of students for Ag Awareness Day. Our chapter helps with the preschool and special needs days at the Red River Valley Fair each year. This year those day events were canceled causing some sadness, especially with seniors who have helped with these events for the last three years. Our chapter did get to work the fair pumpkin patch and livestock shows.
With the cancellation of the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo we have several exhibitors (livestock and Ag Mechanics) that are affected. It is especially hard on the senior who was looking forward to her last Fort Worth show.
Have any of the students won awards this year? If so, who and which ones?
Amanda Blouin exhibited her lamb at the Red River Valley Fair Show and placed third in her class. Alessa Yacheschi exhibited her steer at the Red River Valley Fair Show and placed second in her class.
Do you have any upcoming events or anything you’d like the community to know about?
Our Greenhouse Production classes, taught by Jacy Hayes, (worked) with the City of Paris on the flower beds downtown around the fountain (in October).
We are in the process of training teams for the annual Leadership Development Events (LDE) contest. This year we will have students competing in Senior Creed Speaking, Job Interview, Junior and Senior Quiz.
We will be holding a Poinsettia sale in December, dates to follow. We are planning to hold a spring auction this year. Stay tuned for the date and time. Due to Covid precautions we are pushing our auction from December to the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.