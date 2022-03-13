The North Lamar High School One-Act play, “Moon Over Buffalo,” took top honors in 14-4A district competition at Gilmer High School last week and now returns for the bi-district round March 24.
Set in Buffalo, New York, the comedy depicts a couple in the sunset years of an acting career when they hopefully get a one-last chance of making it big when word comes that a famous director will be coming to watch one of their regional productions. Craziness and mistaken identities pursue as the date approaches and they learn the director may not attend. The show goes on, however, and the actors discover they may not have missed their big breakthrough after all.
Jillian Jones plays the lead female role of Charlotte and Joseph Daniels the lead male as George, her husband and fellow actor. A daughter, Roz, is played by Ann Vukcevich, and her fiance, Howard, by Dylan Melvin along with a love interest, Paul, portrayed by Richard Kelp-Torres. Stevy Hoskins, plays Eileen, a fellow company member accused of having an affair with George. Aaron Quezada portrays Richard, a wealthy New Yorker in love with Charlotte and Kenzie Pence portrays the actress’ mother, Ethel.
An ensemble, The Musketeers, with Braeden Wilkins, Camden Renfro, Kaeley Chivers, Kylie Crawford, Hannah Jackson, Gracie Heying and Connor Woods opens the show with a less than enthusiastic performance due to the fact the group has not been paid for several weeks.
The play’s technical crew consists of Evan Saffle, Cassie Coco, Joy Greenwell, Rian Hilliard and Emma Wilkins while the performance is directed by instructors Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, Brittany Smith and Laura Hutchings.
In addition to winning the district championship, North Lamar brought home several individual acting awards. Jones and Daniel both were named Best Performer while Kelp-Torres and Melvin received All-Star Cast awards. Vukcevich was named to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast and Coco received the Best Tech Award.
Drama department lead instructor Head had nothing but praise for his students.
“I can’t say enough good things about this cast and crew,” Head said. “We thought this year was going to be a more normal year, considering the past two years of Covid. But it has presented itself as an equally challenging year, and the kids have stepped up and not only met the challenge, but exceeded my expectation with their enthusiasm and work ethic. Their dedication truly is inspiring to watch them push through every little hurdle and keep going. That’s why they had the success that they had at district both on-stage and back-stage.”
Moving to the bi-district level, the play will compete against District 15-4A competitors Liberty Eylau and Pleasant Grove as well as the top three plays from District 16-4A schools, Lindale, Cumberland Academy and Spring Hill.
Because bi-district competition takes place three days after Spring Break, Head said a public performance will be scheduled sometime in early April although the date has not yet been set.
