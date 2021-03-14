I have for years suggested the film “Impromptu” to friends inquiring about something interesting to watch. Well now it’s streaming on Amazon Prime. So there’s no excuse. It requires a reasonable knowledge of the arts and an appreciation of irony.
The 1991 American/British production was shot entirely in France, has a stellar cast, and gives us first looks at early Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant. The brilliant Judy Davis, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters and Julian Sands are also present. The film is both a raucous comedy and a love story, watching George Sand try to lose one persistent lover to pursue the Polish composer Frederic Chopin. Sand, a romantic author known for her love affairs and dressing in men’s clothes, frightened him to death.
Much of the story takes place at the country estate of the Duchess d’Antan, a woman who longs for the sophistication of Paris such that she invites a bevy of writers, composers and artists for a two-week idyll at the estate she shares with her husband, a man who would rather hunt than sit through anything that remotely resembles art. Little does she anticipate the cynicism that greets her well-meaning plans.
On the guest list are Chopin (Grant), Franz Liszt (Julian Sands) and his mistress, the Countess Marie d”Agoult (Peters), the painter Delacroix (Ralph Brown) and the poet/author Alfred de Musset (Patinkin). The screenplay calls for a prissy Chopin, embarrassed at the slightest indelicacy, closing windows at the hint of fresh air, and continuously coughing into his handkerchief. (Remember, Chopin died of tuberculosis.)
Grant is amazingly effective, as is Davis as George Sand, wooing Chopin with both stealth and bravado. She fell in love with his music before ever laying eyes on him, and she’s so desperate to meet him, Sand invites herself to the Duchess’ house party.
My favorite part of the film is in the country. Watch carefully as the Duchess has servants throw rose petals on the walk as the Duchess runs out to meet her guests, placing laurel wreaths on each head to crown them artistic royalty. Pay attention to what the children are up to. Sand’s son and daughter have vivid imaginations and the willingness to exercise them. The Duchess’ son looks vastly relieved to wave them goodbye.
Bernadette Peters’ character is one to watch. She has left her titled husband and her children to be Liszt’s mistress. But she isn’t happy, and she takes that out on Sand. While she and Liszt argue nonstop, she still bears him a child a year (she was up to three by the end of the movie), forcing him to do concert tours to support them, leaving his complaining mistress behind. Every time we see her, she’s breast-feeding a new baby, and as her mood declines, so do her looks.
This film has all the charm of a Merchant Ivory film, but James Lapine directed it.
