At 18, Luke Elrod is flying high.
While his recent graduation from North Lamar High School and his plans to enter Southeastern Oklahoma State University has him looking forward to the fall, something else is really lifting his spirit.
In June, Elrod is heading to Atlanta, Ga., to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.
That will allow him to show off what he has learned since he decided to pursue a career in aviation.
His love of things way up above the ground started when he was very young, he said.
“When I was a kid I wanted to be an astronaut,” he said. “I was interested in space and that led me into flying.
He started taking flying lessons in January of 2021 with Bill Allan at Paris Flight Training near Cox Field in Reno.
“I took a discovery flight my first lesson,” Elrod said. “I was 1,000 feet off the ground. It was an awesome feeling.”
After logging 10 hours of flying time with the instructor which included “touch and gos” where he was practicing takeoffs and lands, he got a surprise.
A solo.
“We were doing touch and gos and he was watching my landings and said I was doing well,” Elrod said.
“He said we were going to stop and he was going to get out and he was going to get out and and watch me do touch and gos by myself,” he said.
While the move was a surprise to Elrod, Allan had told his parents to be at the airport so they could witness their son’s first solo flight.
“We were there,” said Elrod’s mom, Jennifer Elrod. “When Bill got out of the plane, we were there and looking at Luke. He was grinning and waving.”
Elrod qualified for the national competition by winning first in an area meet where he earned two individual first place medals, one in Aviation Maintenance Technology and one in Automotive Light Repair, and a first place medal with the automotive group in Quiz Bowl.
That got him a trip to the state competition in Corpus Christi in April.
In Corpus, he placed first in Aviation Maintenance Technology at the SkillsUSA State meet, and that qualified him to compete at nationals June 20024 in Atlanta.
At North Lamar, he got his aviation and automotive technology training from teachers Billy Copeland and Jared Reaves.
Reaves guided Elrod through the practical applications of self-propelled vehicles.
“He was learning the foundations,” Reaves said.
For Elrod’s national competition, he will perform 12 tasks that represent the types of maintenance he would have to know how to handle in the aircraft industry, he said
The competition rules said that the “contest scope is consistent with the airframe and power plant mechanics certification guide published by the Federal Aviation Administration. Aviation maintenance is the only maintenance profession certified by the federal government.”
While Elrod is looking forward to his trip to the Georgia capital, he is also ready to start college to learn even more about aviation.
“It never gets dull. There is always something new to see, something new to learn,” he said. “I’m always learning new maneuvers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.