"Chaperone-mediated autophagy prevents collapse of the neuronal metastable proteome,” this is the title of a new article published in the journal Cell. It is a mouthful, but the science behind it may lead to a novel treatment for even late-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Dr. Ana Maria Cuervo is an M.D., Ph.D. at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She is the discoverer and leading expert on chaperone-mediated autophagy or CMA. She has published hundreds of articles on the topic, but what is it? You can think of CMA as the janitorial or waste management system of your cells. Chaperone proteins inside your cells can bind with defective proteins or unnecessary proteins and carry them to lysosomes; hence the name chaperone.
Lysosomes play many roles inside your cells. They are tiny sacs filled with digestive enzymes that can break down about anything. They are vital in our immune cells since they can digest the bacteria and viruses white blood cells consume. They are critical actors in our programmed cell death or apoptosis system. They also act to break down worn-out cell parts and recycle the nutrients. When teaching cell structure, I tell my classes that lysosomes were the Jackie Chan/janitors of your cells. They kick butt and clean up.
If this chaperone-mediated cleaning system in your cells is working correctly, then cellular life is at its best. In Alzheimer’s disease, cells build up excess clumps of protein called tau. The tau clumps are key players behind cell death, leading to neurodegeneration and the physical outcomes of the disease, like memory loss. Dr. Cuervo and her team wondered if the CMA system was defective in brain cells that contained tau clumps. Her team analyzed postmortem brain samples from humans and samples from gene-edited mice with active Alzheimer’s disease. Sure enough, there was a clear link between a dysfunctional CMA system and Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Cuervo’s team included Dr. Evripidis Gavathiotis, a biochemist at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Gavathiotis designed an experimental drug that could increase the amount of a tiny surface protein called LAMP2A that sets in the membrane of lysosomes. LAMP2A is the binding site for those chaperone proteins that bring in the waste to the lysosomes to be digested. The thought was that increasing the amount of LAMP2A on lysosomes would enhance the CMA system and help brain cells get rid of that excess tau protein. Get rid of tau, and you can stop neurons from dying and slow or halt the progression of Alzheimer’s.
The team tested this new drug on the gene-edited mice with active Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was given orally for several months, and the mice taking it improved in their symptoms significantly. Dissection and staining of their brains for tau protein showed that the treated animals had almost no tau clumps than those who did not get the drug. A visual demonstration showed that the drug enhanced CMA activity and helped cells get rid of tau. No side effects were observed in the mice receiving the treatment.
The time from animal model studies to having a drug FDA approved for humans can be long, but this is up-and-coming research that holds great promise for those who have Alzheimer’s! Take 6 minutes from your day and watch this YouTube video by Dr. Cuervo on her research (youtube.com/watch?v=TW6bfIJGceM).
