We’re still in our mornings that feel like fall, with our afternoons feeling like summer. Enjoy these cool mornings.
This month, there are a couple of tournaments that might interest you; one is the Berkley Bass Tournament on Lake Fork and the other is my favorite that I mentioned last week — the 33rd Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Tournament on Pat Mayse. The weather in late October is hard to predict, so I just expect the worst and hope for the best — but you have to prepare for the worst, which means cold temps and rain. So, get your cold weather and rain gear ready and packed. Dress in layers as you can always peel off if the day heats up.
Your selection of baits also will be for the worst or best weather and water temps. Pat Mayse has water temps dropping some, but still warm, and as the colder weather hits, expect the water temps to really drop into a true fall pattern. Conditions will be changing almost on a daily basis, and you’ve got to be ready to change also.
The key to locating the bass is baitfish, so keep an eye on the shad movements and follow that bait. Good areas on Pat Mayse are usually main lake and secondary points, and most anglers know this and will be on those spots. Don’t worry — there are other spots that don’t get as much traffic and pressure. These spots are ditches, road beds and channel swings, and you can find them on the main lake, in coves and in the woods all the way up to the Emberson Bridge.
This is the time of year to have a number of rigged rods on deck because of the changing conditions. High percentage baits are topwaters, jigs, cranks (both lipless and billed), bladed jigs and swimbaits. If it’s cold, be ready with jerkbaits and A-Rigs, and have different colors of those baits. One other bait I forgot to mention is a plastic worm, and since the bass will be feeding up for winter, use a big bait like a 10-inch worm, which will usually get a big bite.
Yeah, that’s a lot of rigged rods on your deck, but you have to be prepared for changing conditions. The most important thing is to have fun doing what you love. Just be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 79 degrees; 1.17 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, shaky head jigs, red, blue or black Texas-rigged plastic worms and chartreuse bladed spinners near brush piles, timber and rocky shorelines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and n timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on chicken liver, punch bait and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, buzz baits, wacky rigs and drop shots near creek channels and crossings, points and trees. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber. White bass are good on slabs, live bait and jigging spoons on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on live bait, nightcrawlers and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on deep diving crankbaits, black or red plastic worms, chatter baits and football jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good over humps and flats using silver or white slabs and chartreuse swimbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows working brush piles and timber in 16 to 25 feet of water. Catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 1.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good. Try topwaters at first light on main lake points and secondary points 1 to 3 feet deep using a KVD Sexy Dawg and Yellow Magics. Later, try shaky heads worms with Yum dingers 4-inches or Lake Fork Tackle, Baby Ring Fry, in 5 to 8 feet of water. Early morning bite in water depths 2 to 5 feet mid cove to the backs of coves using Z-Man chatterbaits. The mid-morning bite is in 10 to 15 feet of water, and the bream beds using Carolina or Texas rigs, 10-inch worms in blue or green flake. Transitioning midday to shad colored deep diving Xcite XB-5 crankbait 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridge pillars and timber. Catfish are good using dough bait in 25 to 35 feet of water.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 3.07 feet low. White bass are good early back to the pockets using chatter bait in water depths of 1 to 3 feet. Try topwaters at first light on the main lake points 1 to 3 feet deep, using a KVD Sexy Dawg. Later, try shaky heads worms with GrandeBass Rattlesnakes or Lake Fork Tackle Baby Ring Fry in 5 to 8 feet of water. Largemouth bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits, and drop shots working near points, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait and earthworms.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 80 degrees; 0.95 feet low. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth Bass are good on diving crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, football jigs and bladed spinners near rocky areas, docks and flats. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs, live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and black/chartreuse jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 85 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 80 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water 68 degrees and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 82 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves, around points and shorelines.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water 84 degrees and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along creek channels and dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 76 degrees; 2.17 feet low. Fishing this week has been great. Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Striper are feeding very well on live shad and topwater. They are being caught near the islands and Washita Point. Topwater has been very good lately. Lots of big fish are being caught right now. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait and sunfish around docks, main lake and points. Blue cats are being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water. Live shad or cut shad has been very good for catfish lately. Largemouth bass are good fishing flukes, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.