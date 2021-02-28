Decades of history, resilience and pride live at the intersection of 5th Street NE and East Tudor Street. Known to many as Guest’s Corner, the neighborhood was a bustling hub for the Black community in Paris dating back to the 1920s when Paris was segregated and Black residents and business owners founded a place for themselves in an often hostile environment.
“We called it ‘Little Black Paris,’” said Mary Desmond, who spent her youth at Guest’s Corner.
Paris native Elbert Desmond, Mary’s husband of 65 years, said the land was gifted to the community by a businessman, George Guest, for whom the neighborhood is named, in the early 20th century, and Black businesses began to flourish there through the 1950s.
Guest, along with his wife, Adlanta, ran a funeral home on Pine Bluff Street, Neighbors Aid Undertakers, where the two worked side by side with Adlanta serving as the mortician, said Thelma Dangerfield, a volunteer at the Lamar County Genealogical Society Library. Guest’s contributions to the community ran deep, as he served as the president of the Negro Chamber of Commerce and whose estate helped found a nursery for Black children.
As Black residents and business owners began to flock to the area, Elbert said businesses prospered. There was a casino, drug store, grocery store, donut parlor, night clubs, multiple cafes, a car wash, a taxi business and the well-loved Alhambra Theater, where Elbert and Mary both grew up watching movies. In his teenage years, Elbert would flit from house to house, passing out fliers around the Guest’s Corner neighborhood to let residents know what shows would be playing. Even after businesses on Guest’s Corner began to decline post-World War II, the Alhambra survived for a while, historian Skipper Steely said as he recalled waiting outside the theater while his friend’s father collected tickets in the 1960s.
When he wasn’t making money shining shoes for soldiers from Camp Maxey for 50 cents a pop, Elbert used to spend his days and nights at Guest’s Corner, eating at the cafes and dancing for hours. He met Mary there while he was out dancing, and the two have been together since.
“We’d dance the night away,” Elbert told The Paris News in December.
Mary and Elbert share fond memories of afternoons at Burton’s Drug Store, a landmark on Guest’s Corner. She said the owner was famous for his delicious barbeque sandwiches.
“When we were all teenagers we went in there and made floats and pops and fried chicken and hamburgers,” Mary said with a smile. “We’d just get a booth and sit and talk and laugh.”
Locals weren’t the only ones who enjoyed time off at Guest’s Corner, Steely’s brother David Steely said. David, a historian with expertise in the history of Camp Maxey, said when military units were segregated during WWII, Black soldiers on leave would come into Paris and spend time at in town and at Guest’s Corner where a USO service center had been set up for them, which is now where Peaceful Rest Funeral Home stands.
“When the soldiers came in, Paris was just a small lazy town,” David said. “And they opened (Camp Maxey) up out there and then very quickly, Camp Maxey became at least twice as big as Paris.”
For soldiers who were away from training for a brief time, Guest’s Corner was a well-loved destination where young men could mingle with local residents. David said many soldiers, white and Black, ended up finding their wives in Paris, and “just about wiped out all the single women there and married them.”
“(Camp Maxey) was mainly populated with people under 25 years old, most of them were between 18 and 20, 21, 22, so socializing was very popular,” David said.
Dangerfield, who also has fond memories of nights at the Alhambra Theater, said she wasn’t allowed to go down to Guest’s Corner when the soldiers were in town. Sometimes they would get rowdy. But when the soldiers weren’t there, of her 10 brothers, the older ones would go out and share stories of their adventures.
Skipper said after WWII, Guest’s Corner began to decline. Now the four corners on 5th and Tudor stand empty.
“I hate to see it standing the way it is now,” Dangerfield said.
While the businesses that used to make Guest’s Corner come alive are long gone, the memories of the beacon of culture and community for Black Parisians live on. Elbert and Mary still tell stories of hearing musicians the likes of T-Bone Walker, Big Jay McNeely and BB King play shows and of spending lazy afternoons eating and long nights dancing. In the face of the harsh, racist realities of life as a Black person in the Jim Crow south, Guest’s Corner businesses and community members grew where they were planted and the history of this Northeast Texas town has been forever shaped by their contributions.
A thank you is owed to Elbert and Mary Desmond, Joan Mathis, Thelma Dangerfield, Skipper and David Steely, The Paris News archives and the Lamar County Genealogical Society Library, without whom this story wouldn’t have been possible.
