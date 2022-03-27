A confident Reese Bassano gave details of how she prepared the fruit salad sitting before judges at the Lamar County 4-H Food Show early last week, a practice run for district competition in April and hopefully a win that will carry her to state competition later this year.
“I made sure that I washed all the fruit thoroughly and I made sure my hands were washed and I wore gloves throughout making the dish,” the Prairiland High School junior said. “I also made sure to use good techniques throughout the making of this dish.”
The contestant told how she cubed the fruit and then drizzled juice from pineapples and oranges over the salad before allowing the dish to chill. She then explained the dish’s nutritional value, as she said that apples are a good source of fiber, helping boost metabolism and curbing cravings while strawberries provide manganese, which regulates blood pressure and reduces inflammation.
“Blueberries are antioxidants, which help reduce heart disease and also help your immune system,” she said. “Those are the basic nutrients of this dish that girls my age need – about two cups of fruit a day. This dish is a great way to get vitamins and minerals while still being able to enjoy it. If you ask me, this tastes a lot better than Flintstones.”
Earlier, the contestant explained privately about how participation in the many events offered by the Lamar County 4-H program have improved her confidence, providing her leadership opportunities and lifelong skills.
Bassano is one of several youth who participated not only in the county food show and educational presentation competition at the Lamar County Fairgrounds but also in a fashion show March 19 at Crazy House Western Wear where contestants competed in business/interview apparel, dressy, everyday living garments and fashions under $25.
There participants are judged on their knowledge of the garment’s fabric, its care and the appropriate places to wear their choice of clothing.
“The purpose of the fashion show is to help 4-Hers work on their consumer decision making skills and increase their knowledge of fabrics and materials and care required to those garments,” Lamar County Family and Community Health agent Laura Graves said. “The food show is an opportunity to expand their knowledge of safe food preparation skills and nutritional values of the dishes they present and the educational presentation competition hones their speaking skills.”
The local contests served as a practice run for when 4-Hers attend the District IV 4-H Round-up Contest April 8-9 in Farmersville where they compete against students from 22 other counties.
This year’s food show participants include Case Ramirez-Melton, Sarea Pretre, Bassano, Aubree Phillips and Cadie Gray. Educational presentation participants include Pretre, Gray, Bassano, Aubree Phillips and Jack Phillips. Fashion show participants are Pretre, Bassano, Chloe Gray, Cadie Gray, Adley Blount, Autumn Phillips and Aubree Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.