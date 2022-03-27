The sun was half an hour from dropping behind the trees when Wrong Willie climbed into the deer stand ahead of me and took the seat on the far left.
“This spotlight is a hundred times better than my old one.”
We were hunting hogs over my new feeder up at the cabin. The wind had been blowing thirty miles an hour out of the south all day and it was just starting to lay.
I settled into the chair beside the door and spoke in a low voice, lest the game hear us.
“The old one was about a million candlepower. This one must be something else if you like it that much.”
“What did you say?”
I didn’t want to tell him to quiet down, even though I’ve said it about a thousand times in the past. Willie refuses to get hearing aids.
“I said it’s kinda small for a spotlight. You sure it’ll reach out there?”
“Sure it is.” He spoke as loud as if we were at a Friday night football game. “This one is perfect for deer stands and I don’t have to haul a car battery around with me.” He flicked it on and the light was so bright it felt like I’d just looked into a flash bulb.
“Point it out there.”
“I don’t need to yet. It’s still light.” He flicked the switch, snapped the red lens into place, and we settled in to wait.
Dusk fell, and a pair of Canada geese flew overhead. Crows called in the distance and a pair of blue jays fussed at each other somewhere behind us before settling in for the night. Dove fluttered in the trees, adjusting their perch and a squirrel appeared, investigating something on the ground near a thicket of scrub brush.
“I’ll hold the light and you shoot when they come out.”
The squirrel scampered into the trees and disappeared.
“Okay. I think he heard you.” My voice was low, and I hoped Willie would get the hint
“Who did?” His question likely carried all the way to the feeder.
My answer was soft.
“That squirrel out there, and those truckers out on the interstate.”
“Where?” He missed the trucker part.
I pointed, instead of speaking.
“I don’t see anything.”
“He’s gone now.”
“What?”
I waited and watched as it grew dark. Something crackled in the leaves and I perked up.
Willie saw me and flicked on the red light. A pair of eyes looked back at us.
“There he is!” He could have been heard over an AC/DC concert.
It moved and I gave up trying to be quiet.
“Where?”
“There.” The red beam moved.
“I’m looking through a scope. Where, there?”
“See that pine? Look to the right.”
“I still don’t…wait. I just caught the glow of one eye.”
“What is it?”
“A glowing eye, like I said. Hold the light still.”
“It moved.”
“How can you tell when you’re moving that red beam around so much? That stupid light’s not bright enough. I wish we had your old one.”
“You want to carry a car battery around?”
“I want to see a pig if it walks up. All I saw was a faint eye.”
“There!”
“Where?”
“There!”
“Get over here behind me. I think it’ll work better over my shoulder.”
He moved the chair with the sound of draft horses on a wooden floor at the same time dragging his feet like Frankenstein
“I don’t see anything now.”
“You been hunting with Delbert lately?” I wondered if Delbert P. Axelrod had rubbed off on him somehow.
“No, he makes too much noise…there it is again.”
“That’s a possum or something. I still don’t see any hogs.”
“There! What’s that? Is your cabin on fire?”
Something that looked like the Dallas Reunion Tower glowed through the trees.
“That’s the full moon coming up. Let me try my flashlight.”
I flicked on the tactical light I carried in my pocket, but the beam dissolved into a cloud of dust and pollen kicked up by the high winds.
“That’s the reason I can’t see anything. There’s too much junk in the air.”
“Huh?”
“Get some hearing aids, will you?”
“Too expensive, and then I’d have to answer Jan every time she says anything. This way, I can pretend I don’t hear her.”
“Huh?”
“I said…”
“I was kidding.”
“Huh?”
“Never mind.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
