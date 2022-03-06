Perched in a tree behind his childhood home, Paul Strahan watched crop dusters spray the fields behind his parent’s house near Bogata. As an adult, he now watches planes fly in and out of Cox Field where he serves as airport manager for the City of Paris.
In Paris since September, Strahan was charged with the transition of the airport from a management contract with JR Aviations to a city-owned operation. He now is implementing plans for the continued expansion of one of the most important gateways to Paris.
“It is definitely going to be interesting in 10 years to see what this airport is going to look like, and I am definitely proud to be a part of it,” Strahan said from his terminal office at Cox Field, 6780 Collier Drive. “Everything works out for a reason, and the good Lord opened the door for me to come here.”
Strahan spoke about his love for aviation, a passion since childhood when he sat in a tree watching crop dusters at work while his mom watched from a kitchen window.
“We lived right there by the rodeo arena in Bogata, and I would sit in a tree out behind my house and watch that plane, and it just fascinated me,” Strahan said. “All these years later, I can just sit out here and watch planes. It’s crazy, but once you have it in your blood, it just never goes away.”
Right out of Rivercrest High School in 2000, Strahan began his aviation career first in Tyler and then in Longview where he serviced private planes at airports until he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Enduring Freedom operation in Iraq in 2008. During his six-year enlistment, he received a bachelor degree in airport management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Out of the military and back to Longview, he worked there until 2017 when he landed a operations management job in Macon, Georgia, and then in Shreveport, Louisiana, until he saw a job opening in Paris.
“What really intrigued me about this job is you have the field based operator and the airport manager jobs merged together,” Strahan said. “I am a one-man band, and I am trying to absorb everything about this job. September will be a year being here, and I believe by then I’ll have a pretty good handle.”
Strahan said he spent the first several months assisting the city in the transition of operations under a contractor to complete ownership and control by the city.
“I never dreamed of the time it would take just to transfer paperwork,” he said. “As soon as that was done, we lowered the fuel price to be more competitive with surrounding airports, and I have been busy ever since.”
City Manager Grayson Path praised Strahan for the work he is doing and talked about the importance of fuel sales.
“He is just doing an outstanding job,” Path said. “He knows his stuff; he is calm under pressure and he’s consistent. He has an honest streak a mile wide, and is just the kind of person we want out there. As soon as Sandy Collard (human resources director) and I interviewed him, we just sat there and thought, ‘there he is, there’s our manager.’”
Path talked about the importance of fuel sales, explaining before the city received a percentage but now is receiving 100%.
“Ground leases are nice, but fuel sales is where our money is going to be for the airport,” Path said. “Now our revenue is way up. Obviously, we are still very new to this, but we’re foreseeing a lot of great potential growth in our ability to produce things, to find things, to build things, to finance things, to do things at the airport that we never could have done before.”
Both Path and Strahan spoke about future plans.
“We have plans to get a mobile fuel truck to take fuel to planes rather than having planes come to a self-serve pump,” Strahan said. “We’ll still offer both, but the mobile truck just offers a convenience.”
Plans also include using federal dollars made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in November to extend taxiways to allow additional hanagars and a Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division grant to resurface the airport runway and parallel taxiway.
Runway paving funds, roughly $2 million-plus, have been approved with work scheduled for 2023. Infrastructure funds are expected to come as part of a grant program.
“We’re waiting on (Texas Department of Transportation) to tell us, hopefully by the end of May, exactly how much we’re going to be allotted to spend,” Strahan said. “Nothing is firm, but we’re hoping to get money to help us extend a taxiway and open up for more hangers because we have a good amount of private individuals that want to build private hangars. If nothing changes we should be able to get funding for five straight years.” Currently the city owns one enclosed hangar, 40 open t-hangars and 17 privately owned hangars.
Transition to city ownership of operations
While praising the work Strahan is doing at the airport, Path explained what took place in the airport’s transition from contracted management to city administration.
In November 2020, Path said he took over as a staff liaison to the airport, then under the management of Jerry Ritchie of JR Aviation. In the spring, Ritchie expressed an interest in retiring but said he would stay on long enough for the city to find a replacement.
“I started to realize quickly that there was a need for a cleanup of things, particularly with hangar list waiting policies, so I asked City Clerk Janice Ellis to help me out,” Path said. “She went right to work and dug into the leases, the waiting list and into the policy and procedures. There was a tremendous amount of work that she did to really clean things up.”
When the city decided to take over airport management, Path said he enlisted help from other department heads as well — Stephanie Harris, Gene Anderson, Derek Dacus, and Andrew Mack — to assist in making the change.
“We really appreciate Jerry Ritchie for his years managing the airport, and were grateful he gave the city the first option to buy out his contract because he could have sold it to anyone else. He worked with us, and the City Council fully agreed that it was probably about the right time to transition the airport back into the city’s umbrellas although the third-party role had been good for a long time.”
