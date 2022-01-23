I had decided not to do a year-end column because, at the time, I didn’t think I could come up with but one or two. Then someone asked me, “Come on, name a few of your favorites, just off the top of your head...” And I spit out “Dune,” “The Last Duel,” “The Power of the Dog” and “The Green Knight” — though not without the caveat of the latter: New York Times’ critic A.O. Scott said of the film, ”It’s a movie about death, honor and the desire to take control of fate that is also a knowing exploration of the preposterousness of such notions.” And he is right. I would add though, it is lovely to look at.
But I still haven’t recovered from watching some of the worst: Shyamalan’s “Old” and “The Ice Road” with Liam Neeson prostituting himself once more for a paycheck.
Granted, theaters have only in the past several months begun to start screening new releases, so not everything screened here. Some went straight to streaming. And I watched more mediocre films on Netflix et al than I would care to admit.
The last was one called “The God Committee,” with a good cast and excellent premise. But it was derailed by a screenplay that went back and forth in three different time frames with little transition, from a screenplay and direction by Austin Stark. He hasn’t done much and this isn’t going to do much for his resume — though it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.
The premise is supposed to cast light on how the decisions about organ transplants are made — that is, who gets them. The film stars Kelsey Grammar as cardiac surgeon Dr. Andre Boxer who serves on the committee, an aging, jaded man who takes these decisions seriously as he buries himself in research (though we never know what part of heart transplant sequencing he’s working on). Julia Stiles plays his former lover, Dr. Jordan Taylor, Boxer’s protége and committee member.
I watched the film because Janeane Garofalo was in it, and I haven’t seen her do anything in decades. She’s Dr. Valerie Gilroy, hospital administrator and committee chairman. There’s a psychiatrist and a nurse rounding out the committee. And much of the deliberations revolve around Dan Hedaya’s Emmett Granger, an industrialist with his finger in the hospital’s development pie and a drug addict son who needs the transplant, though he usually tests positive for cocaine — an absolute no-no to be considered.
Stark’s movie showed promise and would have been much more enthralling with a little attention to the transitions. See you at the movies.
