Q. Dear Neil: I have a pot of devil’s ivy that was given to me at a company party (centerpiece). It has now produced runners that are longer than the table it’s sitting on. Can I clip them and root them to get a new pot?

A. Yes, easily. Take lengths of stems with 3-4 leaves each. It helps if they have growing tips at their ends, but that’s not a requirement. There are a couple of good ways to get them started. You can either plant them directly into shallow 6-inch pots, 5 or 6 cuttings per pot, or you can put them into a glass of water for 6-8 weeks. Put it in a bright spot out of direct sunlight on a countertop indoors. They will soon develop roots, at which point you can pot them up into that same 6-inch pot, multiple plants per pot. Use a loose, highly organic planting soil.

