Q. Dear Neil: Is there any trick to keeping birdseed from coming up in beds beneath my feeders? I’m tired of having all the grass germinating.
A. That’s probably millet, a common ingredient in some of the standard seed mixes. Birds frequently kick it out of their ways as they go for seed types they prefer. You might try switching brands to a different type of seed or seed mix to avoid the millet. Black, oil-type sunflower seeds are very popular with many types of birds. If any of those drops to the soil, the ground-feeders will gobble them up quickly. The seedlings are also easy to hoe off while they’re young, or you can blow the seeds out of the way before they germinate. Some birding stores sell compressed seed mixes in cylinders. Birds peck away at the cylinders one seed at a time with very little mess.
Q. Dear Neil: I’m thinking about planting a Thuja Green Giant on the west side of my house to shade a bedroom window. Would it do well there?
A. I don’t believe so. I’ve seen scores of them tried and almost none of them survive our heat and summer sun. Plus, they are very susceptible to spider mites as well. If I knew how large a plant you were wanting I could suggest an alternative. I would suggest that you find a Texas Master Certified Nursery Professional at a local independent retail garden center that’s a member of the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. Those are the real professionals who know their plants and their local communities. I will say, however, that we have few really dependable conifers here in Texas since Leyland and Arizona cypresses have developed such serious problems with the fatal Seiridium canker. If you need something 10-15 feet tall, I’d suggest Nellie R. Stevens holly. For an evergreen that would be somewhat taller, Little Gem southern magnolia is handsome. Both of those, however, will need deep, moist soil.
Q. Dear Neil: A friend gave me spider lily bulbs. They bloomed a month ago, but now they have leaves 10 inches tall. Is it normal for them to have leaves this time of year?
A. Yes. Several of the fall-flowering bulbs, including spider lilies, oxblood lilies and fall crocus, produce their flowers before their leaves emerge. Then, once the flowers wither and dry, the leaves sprout out and start growing. They survive the entire winter, not dying back until late spring. Leave them in place all winter. They’re important as the bulbs manufacture and store food for next year’s blooming.
Q. Dear Neil: My hackberry’s leaves had thousands of the little galls you wrote about earlier this year. Should I not use those leaves in my compost?
A. Use them. There are millions of galls to go around, and whether you use those leaves or not won’t matter one bit. In fact, they aren’t especially harmful anyway. Running them through the mower and composting them will probably destroy the insect larvae anyway.
