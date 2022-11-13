Q. Dear Neil: Is there any trick to keeping birdseed from coming up in beds beneath my feeders? I’m tired of having all the grass germinating.

A. That’s probably millet, a common ingredient in some of the standard seed mixes. Birds frequently kick it out of their ways as they go for seed types they prefer. You might try switching brands to a different type of seed or seed mix to avoid the millet. Black, oil-type sunflower seeds are very popular with many types of birds. If any of those drops to the soil, the ground-feeders will gobble them up quickly. The seedlings are also easy to hoe off while they’re young, or you can blow the seeds out of the way before they germinate. Some birding stores sell compressed seed mixes in cylinders. Birds peck away at the cylinders one seed at a time with very little mess.

