On Aug. 13, a reunion took place of a unique high school graduating class in Lamar County history. The first graduating class of Prairiland High School, the 1971 class, had its 51st high school reunion in Blossom, Texas. The reunion was the 51st, because the 50th year reunion had been put off a year due to Covid concerns. This reunion was held at the Lamar County Co-op Hall in Blossom.
This class is the oldest, still existing, original class to graduate in Lamar County. The next original class at Chisum High School graduated in 1985.
In 1970 four high schools consolidated in Lamar County and came together as Prairiland High School. The Cunningham Warriors, Deport Tigers, Blossom Bulldogs and East Lamar Lions were all rivals. Combining four schools who played each other regularly is a recipe for disaster, but by the end of the year, the students were all Patriots.
A committee made up of Jackie Whitley, Joy Barnett (nee Preston), Debbie Brumley (nee Choate), and Judy Anderson (nee Westmoreland) planned the reunion. The group searched for weeks to locate students from the 49-member class who had been missing for years. Sadly, it was discovered 10 students from the class had passed away: Donnie Howland, Steve Johnson, Randell Lacey, Ronnie Langley, Linda Milam, Paul Skidmore, Raylene Spann, Gene Spray, Phyllis Wesley, and Dee Worthy.
The 1970-71 class attended school in the old East Lamar High School at Pattonville, Texas. Due to financial concerns, the old building and grounds were not maintained properly.
“I wonder what the kids of today would have done?” said Ronnie Fendley. “ We had no air conditioning; the heat didn’t work, and we had to wear our coats all day long and when it rained, we used pickle buckets to catch the dripping water.”
“I wouldn’t have changed a thing,” Fendley, and several others, said.
A special guest was former girls coach L.C. Stout. Stout, now 85, was obviously beloved.
“I see what the teachers these days are earning,” he said. “I made $7,000 a year and received an extra $45 dollars a month for coaching the girl’s teams. Bill Scudder made $65 dollars a month for coaching the boys. I would do it all over again.”
Attending the reunion were Whitley, Barnett, Brunley, Anderson, Beverly Stone Roddy, Sherry Abbott Grubbs, Cindy Daugherty Leftwich, Rhonda Mins Bangs, Mary Skidmore Spray, Charles Owens, Coy Prather, Terry Wilson, Jimmy Kirby, Calvin Whitsell, Tony Ballard, Roy May, Ronnie Fendley, Wayne Williams and Jalita Merritt.
Williams won the ‘tire’ award for coming from furthest away; he lives in Tennessee.
The organizers presented videos of all the old-time classmates and especially a memorial video to all those who passed away.
After a potluck lunch, the class was treated to an exhibition of the 1971 cheerleaders leading the group in the Patriot cheer. There were smiles aplenty, laughs, and grins and memories. Everyone agreed, the 1971 class had plenty of difficulty, but the members came together by the end of the year. The 1971 class plans to have another reunion in three to four years.
