Prairiland 1971 Class Reunion.jpg

On Aug. 13, a reunion took place of a unique high school graduating class in Lamar County history. The first graduating class of Prairiland High School, the 1971 class, had its 51st high school reunion in Blossom, Texas. The reunion was the 51st, because the 50th year reunion had been put off a year due to Covid concerns. This reunion was held at the Lamar County Co-op Hall in Blossom.

This class is the oldest, still existing, original class to graduate in Lamar County. The next original class at Chisum High School graduated in 1985.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.