Today I sit conflicted about my thoughts surrounding our new “virtual” normal.
This past week, I attended an online conference that was, like many events this year, originally intended to be an in-person event. The American Association of Family Physicians hosts an annual conference known as the “Family Medicine Experience,” or “FMX” for short. I’ve been a handful of times in the last decade, and usually base my decision to go on whether I want to visit the host city. 2020 was scheduled to be in Chicago, and I eagerly booked a spot about a year in advance.
Not surprisingly, as the date drew near, word came that the conference needed to be broadcast online in order to mitigate the risk of Covid-19. Every year, physicians need continuing medical education hours to maintain their license — many of which you can get in a week-long conference — and I had already taken the week off, so I felt that I was already committed to the event.
Long story short, it was OK. I did learn a few new things, and some speakers were better than others. Many lectures were pre-recorded, and some were live. There was a virtual expo hall that allowed some interaction with vendors, and a virtual tour of Chicago designed to make attendees feel like they were at least for a split second in a different city. Dr. Anthony Fauci was a surprise keynote speaker who gave a quick update on Covid-19 progress.
There was too much missing, though. Networking with colleagues, seeing old med school friends or meeting with a speaker I admire is really why I go to those events in the first place. Watching a choppy video lecture in my office while cleaning out old junk drawers was just not the same. The value of the social intangibles lost far outweighed the money saved on a hotel room, flight and fancy Chicago restaurants.
I’m assuming my experience was similar to anyone else who is trying to cope with this “new normal.” I can’t imagine the stress teachers are under trying to educate through these platforms. In the same vein, I can’t imagine the stress learners are under trying to absorb and apply information, potentially made worse by distractions in their new learning environments.
Concerts, sporting events, church services and other social gatherings are in many ways healthy experiences for human beings. Even in pre-Covid days, large crowds were often associated with negative health consequences (i.e., noise, stress, infection transmission). Crowds can also be positive, though. Consider the feeling of shared identity when cheering for the home team. Consider the social support and psychological sense of well-being when singing a song in church. What about the grandparents who haven’t hugged grandchildren in eight months? Would you consider that healthy?
For the time being, continued social distancing is the right thing to do, especially as new Covid-19 cases are on the rise in our state and in Lamar County, but I share this experience to remind you that we are all in this together, we all continue to learn new things about this pandemic, and the solution — whatever it is — can not come soon enough.
