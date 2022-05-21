With heat beating down May 17 on a running trail in Paris, Reed Hartman was ready to face the last mile he needed to complete the United Way of Lamar County’s marathon journey that he and around 299 other children began in March.
Reed, 11, came running back to the medal tent set up nearby after he made the run to get his rewards for following through with the challenge to log 26.2 miles to show his support of an active lifestyle.
Reed was already enjoying an outdoor and active lifestyle with his participation in a number of sports, he said.
“I was excited to do it. I like to play soccer, basketball and golf,” he said after Sabrina Rosson, of the United Way, presented him with his medal.
The race “officially” started at 5 p.m., on March 22 with the participants running the first leg on the Trail de Paris near the Love Civic Center. They then had eight weeks to complete their logs of the long run to get their completion medals and things like a superhero cape, a cap and a bag of goodies. They could run whenever and wherever they wanted then and have an adult certify that they had done the mileage.
Adam Joudeh, who is in the fourth grade at Aaron Parker Elementary, said he had a blast completing all the miles of the marathon.
“It was fun; I did all the miles,” he said before admitting, “I had to take many breaks.”
But time was not of the essence in this run, completing it was the goal.
Nathan Darst, 9, took off on his final mile to the blast of a a confetti bomb.
At the end of his last mile, he was ready for his rewards, he said.
“I do this every year because I like getting the medals and the sense of accomplishment,” Nathan said.
He said his hardest challenge was simply finding the time to run all those miles.
To beat the heat, some of the runners sought a bit of heat relief from the bubble spray machine while others chased each other around squirting water guns.
Lucas Ivey, 5, spent most of his time playing in the bubbles that floated down and settled onto the track.
The run was all about having fun and learning commitment, too, organizers said.
“We are supporting kids’ health and an active lifestyle,” said Jenny Wilson, the United Way executive director.
Rosson, the United Way’s education programming coordinator, agreed and was thankful to all the participants and sponsors that make the event possible.
“I want to congratulate all those who followed through with the commitment to the marathon,” she said. “And we appreciate the parents’ support for making sure the kids met their commitments.”
