An entrepreneur, veteran and photographer, Troy Phoenix perseveres. In between shooting for his Coca Cola or Skywalker photo series, he’s bubbly and kind-hearted, hunting for a way to give back to the communities he lives in. He’s found a way to do just that — by taking artistic photos of local, small town treasures and making them free for community use.
Since he moved to Paris a few months ago, he’s already been to the railroads and circled the downtown square, stopping to snap some shots of the Paris Community Theatre and the old Coca Cola factory down the road. When he’s done and has finished editing his shots, he saves and shares them to local community groups on Facebook or his personal profile. Anyone can use them for free digitally, though he does ask for a shoutout or byline.
“Paris, this is You. Keep them, they’re yours,” he writes.
Though his story is one of hardship, one wouldn’t know it from talking with him. Initially an entrepreneur, Phoenix began taking photos to market his drone racing business. The business, begun with a childhood friend of his, required camera skills for promotion and expansion. To improve his eye, he bought a nicer camera and spent hours practicing. However, after his business partner corrupted his files and abandoned the budding practice, he was left ruined with few to no career alternatives.
Homeless and searching, he began to travel from town to town, looking for places to improve his craft and give back to the folks around him. After stopping in Greenville and Mesquite, he finally landed at the Horizon House in Paris, looking for a good story to tell.
“I made a stab at Dallas, but Dallas was just too big,” Phoenix said. “And there’s too many big strikes out there for trying to be a photographer, so I figured, you know, there’s a lot of stories here in small communities around Texas that need to be told.”
Small towns are the backbone of America, its heartbeat, he said. “And when you capture that soul, and you capture that understanding, then America can make a lot more sense. And I think telling those stories will bring us back together again. We get lost with a lot of media and TV and forced images of what America really is. But there’s something about the rawness of a photo. When you capture the right moments for people, that really tells a story,” he said.
To capture that narrative, he pays special attention to the landscape, looking at each photo as a personality, as a face with wrinkles and scars and stories to tell.
His work isn’t profitable yet, but he has hopes of turning his dream career into a living.
“That’s the funny thing about all this,” he said. “I’m not profitable yet, but when you give back the right way, profit comes to you. … But especially in photography and the arts, if you just run around trying to make money, eventually it’s going to be exposed, and you’re going to be burnt out. But if you follow the art and passion, the money will find you when it's time.”
That mindset guides his approach to photography, even among financial difficulties. The pictures he takes of Paris are free to use digitally, and he does not currently charge for photographs. Later, he hopes to buy an upgrade to his Sony A 6000 and begin taking professional shots.
To Phoenix, his work is about more than taking a pretty picture. It’s about seizing memories in the moment they occur. For him, that also means leaving a legacy for his daughter, Ava Estelle Childs.
“Just with Covid-19 happening with everybody, the value of memories went up. Because we’re losing people left and right,” he said. “And I think the visual language you get and the pictures and the memories people get, that’s one of the most priceless things you can have when you’re losing people that you love. So I found a lot of value and meaning in my work, and it gives back to me.”
He encountered the effects of Covid-19 firsthand two years ago, when he woke up from a week-long coma. Complications due to his asthma had given him a 17% chance of survival. However, not only did he recover, he did so with no scarring and was discharged from the hospital a week later. Following the event, he chose to rededicate his life and chase his dreams wherever they led him.
Phoenix will be in town until November or December, unless the community commissions him for more projects, he said. He doesn’t know quite where he will head next, but he’s thinking about Fredericksburg or other small towns nearby.
For those interested in his photography, he does commissions and takes requests. He can be contacted at PhoenixinParis@Protonmail.com.
