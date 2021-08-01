M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old,” a Covid-delay victim, was released last weekend to little fanfare. We remain in the middle of a world-wide pandemic of tragic proportions. Who wants to see a film about people going to a tropical beach for fun and relaxation, discovering instead that they are aging exponentially while there, AND it’s impossible to leave. So get your life in order, you’ll be dying tomorrow.
Loosely based on French language-Swiss graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, it was adapted by Shyamalan, who did all the heavy lifting: screenplay, production and direction.
Vicky Krieps and Gael Garcia Bernal play a troubled couple, Prisca and Guy, who are taking their young son and daughter, Trent and Maddox, for a tropical vacation before they tell them about their upcoming divorce. The resort director recommends a secluded beach. They arrive and discover they’re sharing with three other parties. There’s a surgeon (Rufus Sewell), with his wife and their young daughter. He’s started a nervous breakdown before the ageing thing even sets in.
There’s a rapper (Aaron Pierre) suffering from hemophilia, who had a date. But she was a victim before the main event. Married couple Jarin and Patricia, played by Ken Leung and Nikki Amuka-Bird, are nurse and psychologist. The latter suffers from epilepsy. Funny, someone in each group has a medical condition. Prisca, we discover, has a stomach tumor.
No one really notices the ageing until the kids go off to play and return as teenagers. That hikes the anxiety quotient. Attempts to leave cause black-outs. There’s not much of a backstory here. The underlying cause is given short shrift, with a hasty conclusion.
Shyamalan has looked for years for something that would match the popularity of his 1999 hit, “The Sixth Sense.” The film starred Bruce Willis as a child psychologist whose patient, played by Haley Joel Osment, could talk to dead people. It is a brilliant film, and one that really introduced the public to the director’s affinity for charged atmosphere and surprise endings. “Old” feels more like “The Twilight Zone.”
