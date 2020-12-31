Here we are, almost in a New Year, and I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas, and that you have a safe and happy New Year.
Speaking of Christmas, I had a great one. I got new electronics that I didn’t know how to install, so I called Anthony at Sewell Marine and he said bring them and it would take about a day to install both the Sonar and the trolling motor. I took them to him and he did a great job. I can’t wait to learn how to use the sonar unit and the GPS and Spot-Lock on the trolling motor. I’ve just got to get on the water and learn. I know when I do, I’ll be tempted just to fish.
I’ll be looking for ledges or drop-offs, humps, rock, wood and brush piles in 8 to 15 feet that have baitfish in their areas. On Mayse, there’s not a lot of places with rock, but I’ll still be keying-in on rock with my jig. A good ledge with some rock and wood is the long point south of the in-take tower toward Sand Branch and the rip-rap along and out from the dam is good. Remember the old rock road that the trucks used when they were hauling rock for the earth dam? It now has breaks in it and ledges with deep water access.
Another area would be both points leading to Pfizer Creek because here you have drop-offs, wood and a good hard bottom with a little rock. There are a lot of other good spots to check but I’ll just save them for next time.
Just in case, I’ll probably have a few rods with several different baits already tied on the deck of my boat. Some that I think will work will be a black and blue 3/8 ounce jig with a black and blue rage craw, a jerk bait in a shad pattern or a sexy-shad color, an A-Rig with shad pattern swimbaits and a drop shot. I’m not expecting numbers, but it would be great to get a bite or two.
Stay safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 55 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, bladed spinners, black/blue skirted jigs and purple weighted worms in 15 to 30 feet near creek bends, brush, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 14 to 28 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.84 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working pearl swimbaits, crankbaits, finesse worms and swim jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair small spoons and jigs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 53 degrees; 4.37 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on brown or amber Carolina rigged plastic worms, diving crankbaits and skirted jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and chartreuse jigs on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 15 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 53 degrees; 2.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on green pumpkin weighted worms, spoons, diving crankbaits and shaky heads near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brush piles, creeks and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with white or chartreuse swim baits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are fair on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 3.78 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, brush hogs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 1.69 feet low. Blue Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait. Largemouth bass are fair on watermelon Texas-rigged soft plastics, diving crankbaits, football jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 50 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 55 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 54 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along flats, points and rocks.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie good on minnows and spoons along creek channels and points. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver along creek channels.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 50 to 52 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Lake fishing has been good this past week. Striped bass good on flukes and live shad along flats, main lake and river channel. Dead sticking is hit or miss depending on the day. Live bait has been a more consistent way to put limits in the boat. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Juglining blue cats have been good in about 50 feet of water on whole shad. Largemouth bass are fair fishing soft plastic swimbaits, deep diving crankbaits, bladed spinners and spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
