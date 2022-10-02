Watching the grandcritters who range from age two to eighteen, I wonder how their memories will serve them when they’re my age.
Thinking back to my grandmother’s farmhouse in Lamar County, I recall a huge kitchen and the connecting living room that was of equal size. It’s gone now, so there’s no way to measure it, but I doubt the house was 900 square feet, and likely closer to 850.
It’s all perspective.
The hay barn was bigger, wide enough to back in a flatbed loaded with hay. The last time I walked in there, it was still good size, but not the massive structure we played in on cool, rainy days. Even the nine acres containing the house and barn seemed enormous.
The years play tricks on our memories.
My grandaddy drove a 1948 Chevrolet half-ton pickup. That slat wood bed was enormous and it seemed that he could load sixty or seventy square bales of hay in there, along with several sacks of nuggets. On the inside, with my grandparents riding against the doors, the bench seat was wide enough for three of us kids.
I had the opportunity to look inside the cab of a restored ’48 Chevy pickup the other day and realized it was tiny. I suspect my adolescent sense of space in the cab came from a thin metal dash and no console or arms in the way.
I laughed when I read it had a four-cylinder engine. Standing in the bed with my hands on the roof as we rolled down the highway back then, I would have bet we were flying at seventy miles an hour.
Memories are misleading. Thinking back, the compression was so low that we couldn’t have been going over forty.
It’ll be October when you read this, and in retrospect, this month was always chilly and colorful when I was in elementary school. In my head, the woods had already put on their fall leaves by this time and our classroom was filled with orange paper pumpkins on the bulletin board, along with cutout witches, bats and scary cats with arched backs.
Havilah Babcock wrote that his health was always better in November, but the Old Man loved October, too. He was a dedicated squirrel hunter, and we had a tradition that lasted until I was out of college. In my larval stages, he’d wake me at some ungodly hour, probably five in the morning, and we’d have breakfast in my grandmother’s kitchen.
Dark windows, yellow light overhead, and the warm smell of a propane heater filled the house.
Eggs, bacon, toast and coffee (with lots of cream and sugar for me), it was always the same, and I wonder what she thought about cooking for us that early, and on weekends. Maybe my grandaddy was already up and in the field, or feeding. Like most kids, none of that locked into my head, likely because it didn’t directly impact me.
We were in the river bottoms before dawn while the squirrels were still sleeping peacefully in their nests. The Old Man was early for everything, including work, so he’d kill the engine somewhere on the edge of the woods and I’d go back to sleep until he woke me up to hunt.
I wish I could still sleep that sound, but again I wonder, is it just memories playing tricks on me?
Were the woods that expansive?
The trees as tall as I remember?
Was it always chilly, but not uncomfortably so?
And when we were quail hunting, I don’t think the Old Man and Uncle ever missed. Or is that selective memory, too?
Everything I recall along those lines was pleasant, and we all know that can’t be true. There were hot nights as we camped on Lake Tawakoni, mosquitos, blisters from grabbing a hot stick lying in the campfire, sunburns that peeled, feet cut on glass when we were swimming in the lake, and that time I got a fishhook in my hand.
As those neurons fire, it’s all distinct, intense and likely never as good or bad as it was.
One integral part of my childhood was our boat. It seemed wide as a battleship and just as long. I know for a fact what size it was, because we still own it and I had the grandcritters in it just a month or so ago.
It is wide and long, and I bet when they’re grown, it’ll seem like an aircraft carrier in size, because they were all sitting side by side in the middle seat with room to spare.
I hope they remember shooting BB guns at the cabin, spending the night there and fishing at daylight, sleepovers and pallets on the floor where they wake up in a tangle like puppies, rassling on the floor, playing in the woods and fields, hiking through the land surrounding the cabin, boat rides with me on our pool, and their Nana making waffles and pancakes first thing in the morning.
I bet their recollections will be as pleasant as my own, or at least I hope so.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
