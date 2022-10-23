stephaniecmyk and Christine.jpg

You might say that Christina Johnson was groomed for her current profession and now she has the title of Certified Nurses Assistant of the Year.

“When I was growing up my great grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and put in a nursing home,” said Johnson who works at Brentwood Terrace in Paris as a nurses assistant. “We visited her regularly. I enjoyed being around the elderly then and I played cards and whatever else with them, and now I am here.”

