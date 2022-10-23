You might say that Christina Johnson was groomed for her current profession and now she has the title of Certified Nurses Assistant of the Year.
“When I was growing up my great grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and put in a nursing home,” said Johnson who works at Brentwood Terrace in Paris as a nurses assistant. “We visited her regularly. I enjoyed being around the elderly then and I played cards and whatever else with them, and now I am here.”
Johnson has been working with nursing home facilities for more than 20 years.
She got her initial training at a facility in Honey Grove, then later earned her state license at Birchwood Manor in Cooper.
She has been at Brentwood since 2012 and finds her work very rewarding.
“I like everything about my job. The ordering supplies, driving the residents and patient care,” she said.
She learned that she won the award last month when Brentwood’s administrator called everyone to the front of the building where Johnson was announced as the winner.
She got to go to San Antonio to pick up the award she is now so proud of.
And her supervisor, Stephanie Petry, the administrator, is proud of her, too.
Petry is the one who nominated Johnson for the honor.
“She’s an outstanding aide, but also an outstanding person,” Petry said. “She has a lot of compassion in what she does. She has the patience for it.
“The judges recognized these qualities that exemplify a CNA and awarded her CNA of the year,” Petry said.
When Johnson isn’t on the job she might be out fishing for catfish or crappie or shooting pool.
But she gets her most joy from her family life.
“I like spending time with my family. I have a big family,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.