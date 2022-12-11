‘Wonder what time it is.”
I dug at the cell phone in my back pocket, because none of the Hunting Club membership wears a watch any longer, and for some reason, I can’t remember to look at the clock in my truck.
Wrong Willie perked up for the first time since we left my house for a hog hunt out of Hamlin, in West Texas. He grinned.
“It’s tiiiime for lunch!”
The sad thing was that Jerry Wayne, Woodrow and myself all understood that he was quoting a kids catchphrase from the TV series, Bubble Guppies.
We chuckled and I adjusted my position behind the wheel to go around a Tesla in the left lane that was driving five miles under the speed limit.
Woodrow grunted.
“I’ll never understand why people will get in the hammer lane and drive under the posted speed. It’s like they think they’re the only people left in the world.”
“Don’t worry.” I flicked my turn indicator, something the War Department says I never do, and went around the pokey driver. “Chase is on the case!”
Once we were clear of the annoying car, I shifted back into the left lane. As we passed the vehicle, both me and Woodrow, who was sitting directly behind my seat, gave the driver a good long look.
The guy with a sporty paperboy cap reacted in surprise, likely because he really did think he was the only person on the road.
“What did that mean?” Jerry Wayne asked. “What you said.”
“It meant that I was frustrated that the guy was in the left lane and I kinda cut in a little close when I passed.”
“No.” Jerry Wayne adjusted his hearing aid. “I meant what did ‘Chase is on the case’ mean?”
Wrong Willie turned to look over his shoulder from the shotgun seat.
“How’d you miss that one?”
“Miss what?”
“Chase is on the case is a catchphrase from Paw Patrol.”
It suddenly occurred to me that four adult granddads were driving along on the way to go hunting, and talking about kids television programming. There was a time we talked about adult things that were never resurrected around the wives.
“I try not to watch all the shows my grandkids turn on when we’re keeping them.” Jerry Wayne leaned forward. “By the way, you quote kid shows a lot these days.”
“All de time.”
“Huh?” He adjusted one hearing aid. “What was that?”
I shrugged.
“My best Jamaican accent.”
“Oh. You’re talking like Bob Marley.”
“No. Sebastian, a Jamaican crab. He’s in The Little Mermaid.”
“Didn’t know there were crabs in Jamaica.” Woodrow spoke those words to himself, as if he’d just acquired a piece of interesting information.
Wrong Wille turned so he could address all of us at the same time.
“Guys, do you realize we’re doing something our dads and granddaddies never did.”
“What’s that? They went hunting all the time.”
“We’re quoting kids shows.”
Woodrow nodded.
“That’s because we keep our grandkids more than our parents did.”
“Maybe not.” I checked my speed. “Our grandmothers were the ones who kept us kids. The old men were usually off at work, in the fields, or simply went missing when us kids were around. So they weren’t as involved, unless they were taking us hunting and fishing.”
Willie sighed and pointed at two cars running side by side in front of us.
“Look, another idiot driving in the left lane.”
“Can we fix it? Yes we can.”
He raised an eyebrow at my comment.
“Bob the Builder,” I explained.
“Never saw it.”
“That’s probably because I taught Industrial Arts. I always leaned toward construction, and I guess my grandcritters got that from me.”
As soon as I could pass, I went around the car blocking the right-hand lane. I passed him and then swung back.
“Does this truck have some kind of cloaking device?”
Blue lights lit up my rearview mirror. Willie looked into the mirror on his side.
“Apparently not invisible enough.”
I sighed.
“Highway Patrol.”
Woodrow sang under his breath. “Let it go…”
“Frozen.” Jerry Wayne identified the kid movie. “My grand-girls love that one.”
“Paw Patrol is on a roll.” That one from Wrong Willie. “These paws uphold the laws.”
“Oh, it’s the law. All right” Woodrow chuckled when he realized I was talking about a real officer lighting us up. “I taught I taw a puddy tat.”
I slowed and drifted to the right.
“All right, guys. That’s enough. Don’t try to be funny with this guy.”
Instead of pulling in behind us, the officer switched lanes and accelerated, disappearing over the upcoming hill.
“Meep meep,” Wrong Willie said.
Relieved, I settled back.
“Roadrunner?”
“No, I have something in my teeth.”
“You guys make me sick.” I set the cruise. We drove in silence and soon passed the officer who’d pulled over a different white Tesla.
“Well, there is some justice in the world.”
All three spoke as a chorus, and their choice worried me.
“Hakuna Matata.”
Shaking my head, I plucked out my cell phone and handed it to Willie.
“Hey, pull up the calendar app here and schedule us another hunting trip for next week. We have to get away and do more guy things.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.