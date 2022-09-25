The grandcritters were over the other day, and the two-year-old bumped his head. He cried for a minute, but the War Department’s reaction was something to behold.
She hissed in shock, twisted her face in fear, and rushed to pick him up.
All the while, I didn’t get out of my chair.
“You’ll be all right.” My voice was lost in howls of indignation that Telly’d hurt himself. “Rub it.”
The War Department snatched him up as if an alligator was loose on the living room floor, cooing and telling him it’d be fine. In seconds, Telly was over the trauma and gave me a big smile.
Umm humm.
It wasn’t but a couple of days later when seven-year-old Parker bumped his head out by the pool and you’d have thought from my Bride’s reaction that he was bound for the emergency room, not a far-fetched thought since he’d already been there for a split scalp which they glued shut.
But watching their grandmother’s reaction, I wondered about how life has changed. You sure didn’t see that look of shock or horror when the girls were little. The War Department was a tom boy and has the scars to prove it.
Even then, we kept our doctor on speed dial for Taz who required a steady stream of stitches for several years.
I don’t remember either of my grandmothers reacting in such a way when I was a kid, but then again, the only time I ever remember getting hurt in front of an adult was on the first day of First Grade. Mom and I walked home after registering and while she visited with a neighbor lady, I climbed their mimosa tree and fell out, breaking my left arm.
Mom reacted by securing the crooked arm to my body.
“Well, Maxine, it looks like he broke his arm.”
Then I was in a sock cast for six weeks.
Thinking back, it was probably a good idea they weren’t around when us kids were playing. My friends and I survived those death traps they now call jungle gyms, tall, space capsule-like erector-set structures that reached what seemed like forty feet into the air.
We blistered our rear ends on long metal slides in the hot summertime, jumped off teeter totters while a luckless friend was at the apex of the decidedly dangerous activity, slung people off playground spinners whereupon they rolled several feet before puking.
We came dangerously close to breaking arms and dislocating shoulders while smashing through lines of kids at full tilt during a game called Red Rover while our teachers watched with disinterest, played tackle football after school without benefit of protective gear and learned to ride our bicycles on one back tire.
We stood on spider-bike seats and shot downhill at light speed, played crack the whip, slinging the unfortunate person on the end into steel posts, bushes or the hard ground. I recall watching a friend climb a rain gutter to the top of our elementary school’s second floor roof just because he wanted to. We hung upside down by our knees on monkey bars at least ten feet above the hardpacked school ground, and played my favorite game of all time in the gym, dodgeball, while our coach watched the world series on a black and white TV in his office.
And all that was in the city.
Out in the country when we went to visit my grandparents on weekends, during holidays and almost all summer, it was even more dangerous.
Every chance we got, Cousin and I delighted in teasing a big water moccasin down on the slash until it gave off a horrific stench and ran us off.
We scaled trees so high that the weaker upper branches bent and swayed, all without breaking.
He and I built a three-level treehouse in the big red oak out in the pasture, walking on limbs high above the ground and hanging like monkeys from anything we could grab hold of.
Cousin fell into bobwire fence far from the house and cut his hand. We doctored him up with a liberal application of wet sand and leaves. He survived the treatment.
Another bobwire fence ripped a tear in one finger so long that I could see the tendon.
The Old Man gave it a cursory look.
“It’ll quit bleeding after a while.”
We knocked hunks off ourselves in a variety of endeavors, scabbed over and kept going.
We swam where we weren’t supposed to, had rock and dirt clod fights, got stung by yellowjackets, wasps and bees because we either shot down their nests or stumbled across nests in the ground.
Were we tougher back then?
Nah. Most of the time they didn’t know what we were doing.
Cousin and I once found an entrance hole in the ground and dug out a tunnel about three inches in diameter that wound just under the surface for at least five feet. I still don’t know what made it, but we finally lost interest and moved off to something more fun and dangerous.
We played crab soccer out behind the house and Cousin kicked my left elbow so hard I thought he’d broken it again for me. The Old Man spat out a watermelon seed as I rolled around on the ground.
“Rub it. You’ll be fine.”
Maybe we watch kids closer these days, or maybe it’s because we’re grandparents now and our tolerances have changed.
I guess that’s it. As the War Department says, “It’s not gonna happen on my watch.”
I’d rather just tell ’em to rub it and it’ll quit hurting while they learn to deal with it themselves, all the while having fun without oversight.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.