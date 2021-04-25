Editor’s Note: Enjoy this previous article by Dr. Jack Brown, who was unavailable this week.
In the 2006 film “300,” Gerard Butler starred as Leonidas, King of Sparta. The movie portrays the heroic efforts of Spartan soldiers as they battle the invading Persian armies. In the film, the soldiers sacrifice their own lives to save the lives of their families and fellow Spartans. These heroic and practically suicidal acts are glorified in both cinema and reality. Sacrificing some for the good of many has played out countless times in human history, but how common is it in nature?
A new report in “Current Biology” caught my eye as I was conducting my daily readings. The title alone took my mind down the rabbit hole of movies like “300”. The article was titled “The Evolution of Mass Cell Suicide in Bacterial Warfare,” and it is free to read in full with a quick Google search. The abstract was also very well written, making you want to learn more. Going to war over resources and mass suicide to kill an enemy sounds like a Hollywood production to me.
Science already knew that bacteria would commit suicide and release toxins to fight off another invading colony, but just how many do this was not recognized. Oxford researchers utilized colonies of Escherichia coli in their study, a ubiquitous lab-grown microbe. A single E. coli cell will divide every 20 to 30 minutes creating a colony numbering in the hundreds of millions in just 12 hours. As the colonies expand and use up resources, they often run into other neighboring colonies. This is where it gets heated. Competition for resources often gets violent, and the competing colonies will produce toxins to try and kill each other off. Cells will also blow themselves up and release large amounts of toxin in this war, basically committing suicide for their brethren. Determining just how many bacteria were dying of neighboring toxins and how many were committing suicide was partly the goal of this research.
The Oxford team developed a two-color fluorescence reporter assay that would help them see who was dying of toxins produced by the invaders and who was sacrificing all for the good of their colony. They also wanted to investigate why some cells would commit suicide? In nature, if a behavior causes your death, it is typically not favored. When researchers added the DNA damaging toxin (DNase colicin) from a different strain of E-coli to a colony, they found that 85% of the colony committed suicide. Suicide rates at the interface where two bacterial colonies meet got as high as 94%.
Why would natural selection favor the mass death of 85% of a colony? Science knows cell suicide can be beneficial and selected for if the number is low. Our cells often commit suicide through a process called apoptosis. You want cancer cells to do this for sure, but it cannot get out of hand, and 85% seemed unreasonable.
The answer lies in the fact that these cells were going to die anyway from the invader’s DNase colicin attack. With no reproductive potential anymore, blowing yourself up to save a few of your clonemates makes perfect sense and can even be favored by natural selection.
Google the story on worker ants of the species Colobopsis cylindricus. They also have no reproductive potential and will explode to kill an enemy.
