The California Condor is one giant bird with wingspans approaching 10 feet. These living dinosaurs soared through our skies, locating and feasting on the remains of North America’s once populous megafauna.
A dead mammoth or giant ground sloth could feed more than a few condors. Their size allows them to swoop in on a meal today and scare off any other scavenger. Golden eagles will fight with them over food and bears, but not much else.
As impressive as these birds are, their population plummeted to just 22 birds by the late 1980s. An impressive and somewhat controversial plan was hatched to save the condor from inevitable extinction. Every wild bird left was to be captured and placed in captive breeding programs. The famous ornithologist Jan Hamber captured the last wild condor on Easter Sunday in 1987.
The quest to save the condor had its ups and downs since the last one was captured. Reintroduction efforts were costly, and many reintroduced condors suffered from lead poisoning, having eaten lead bullets in their carrion meals. They also had to be trained to avoid humans and powerlines before being released. There were other hurdles, but the first wild baby condor left the nest in 2003, and this event had not happened in the wild since 1981.
As of 2019, around 300 condors are flying free again in the wild, and over 200 more are in captive breeding programs. You know they are doing much better when you see a 2021 New York Times article titled “Pesky Condors Invade California Home.” A large flock of condors had a bit of a party at a lady’s home in Southern California, tearing up her deck. She found them still hanging out when she returned from her holiday break.
A recent article published in the Journal of Heredity covers an interesting event documented in the California condor. The report is titled “Facultative Parthenogenesis in California Condors,” which is free to read online.
Researchers keep genetic records of all the birds. When reviewing some of the documents, they found that two of the “male” chicks from captive females did not match any male bird they could find. The researchers checked almost 500 males. They then looked at 21 polymorphic DNA locations in the bird’s genomes. The birds matched their mother precisely at all 21 locations; these two male birds were clones of their mothers. The sex chromosomes are Z and W in birds, and females are ZW, so their eggs contain either Z or W chromosomes. The fusion of two female eggs containing the Z version of the sex chromosome would give you ZZ or a male offspring that is a clone of the mother.
Parthenogenesis occurs in many species, including birds and many other reptiles. It is more common in nature than many think. This case is unique because it documents condors as parthenogenetic for the first time and because the females were not alone. Both mothers had hatched plenty of eggs in the past after successfully breeding with males; they were not virgins, as the name parthenogenesis suggests. Most cases of facultative parthenogenesis occur when males are not available, but that was not the case here.
Nature has some fascinating ways of continuing into the next generation. There are quite a few species that are obligate parthenogenetic, having done away with males entirely. The males of our species need not worry; mammals are not parthenogenetic.
