For many years, two North Lamar Independent School District educators have run every morning.
The pair have hiked across the world together, too, including in the Andes Mountains and Galapagos Island in Ecuador; Mount Elbert in Colorado; and now, Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro.
Retired basketball coach and current NLISD board president Sheila Daughtery, 73, and English teacher Linda Winfrey, 69, the latter a former marathon runner, made the eight-day trip up the Tanzanian volcano in July.
“We were led to believe that it would be perfectly normal for people our age to be on the mountain,” Winfrey said. “And it turns out that was not the case.”
She said Daughtery and herself were the only seniors on the dormant volcano, but the strange looks of passersby weren’t immediately noticeable.
“It didn’t really click until maybe, either, a day or two later, that it is very unusual for people our age to be doing that. And so, I mean, the people were super nice, but obviously, we kind of stuck out like a sore thumb.”
Daughterty said she broke her foot before their trek, but was determined to get through the pain by relying on painkillers and antibiotics to get her through.
While Daughtery blamed her return down the mountain on her broken foot, Winfrey said her friend had issues dealing with altitude sickness.
“At the end of day three, Sheila is throwing up and can’t stop,” Winfrey said. “And in the morning of day four, she is still sick and white as a sheet.”
Winfrey said the guides with Ultimate Kilimanjaro checked her group’s oxygen levels twice per day, but Daughtery exhibited symptoms nonetheless.
“And the thing is we were probably not even more than 13,000 feet, and Sheila and I had been hiking in the Andes in Ecuador,” she explained. “It’s 16,000 feet.”
While Daughtery did not make it to Stella Point, which sits at the edge of the volcano’s crater rim, she ventured back down to explore Kilimanjaro National Park while Winfrey completed her summit.
“There was another couple from Dubai that was there, and they were coming down because of his oxygen levels,” Daughtery said, “And so I just came back down with them, and I was fine.”
Daughtery said despite not making it up the mountain, she enjoyed her time among the people of Tanzania.
“I met the wonderful people in Moshi,” she said. “The Tanzanian people are just the kindest, nicest, helpful, loving people that I’ve ever met anywhere.”
Daughtery said out of the 12 people in her original group, four were sent back down the mountain due to oxygen concerns and other medical issues.
Winfrey continued her trek to Stella Point, which she said came with heartfelt moments from her guides and other porters.
“All of these young folks would stop and talk to me and say, ‘You’re such an inspiration. You’re my hero,’ and it was kind of embarrassing,” said Winfrey. “But on the other hand, it was kind of nice.”
Winfrey said her final summit to the top was the most difficult due to the high altitude’s low oxygen, taking her nine and a half hours to make the final ascent from about 16,000 feet to 19,000 feet above sea level.
After reaching Stella Point at 6:30 a.m., just in time to see the sunrise over Mount Kilimanjaro, Winfrey said she began her descent down the mountain to meet up with Daughtery for a four-day safari across multiple Tanzanian national parks.
Winfrey said the duo visited Kilimanjaro National Park, Seregenti National Park and Olduvai Gorge, where anthropologists Mary and Louis Leakey discovered the oldest human remains in the world.
Winfrey said that while the trek was physically challenging, the duo were changed spiritually.
“I saw how everybody ought to be treating everybody, and they don’t do it,” Winfrey said, “and so to just be awed by these people day in and day out who have nothing just humbled me.”
Winfrey said the experience exceeded comprehension.
“Imagining what it was going to be like, and then it was even better than I could have ever imagined,” she explained. “I really don’t know where the heck I’m gonna ever go.”
