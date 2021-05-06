ATHENS — The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is hosting the first statewide virtual 5K “Spring Spawning Run” to celebrate the fish spawning season and recognize the importance of state fish hatchery efforts to enhance the fisheries resources and fishing opportunities for more than two million anglers in Texas. This year’s 5k run will take place virtually the entire month of May, which means participants can show their support from anywhere in the state at their own pace.
“This is a fun and healthy opportunity to get outdoors and show your support for Texas’ fisheries resources during the important spring spawning season,” said Tom Lang, Director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. “I know that I plan to work in my 5K with my family as we hike to some of our favorite fishing spots.”
Participants can run, walk, or bike their 5k anytime during the month and at the end of May will receive a commemorative Spring Spawning Run T-Shirt, Bib and Sticker. Registration is $30 per person and is currently open and available until May 15. Registration and donations can be made on the event website. All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center to benefit the educational programing, exhibits, and other efforts at TFFC.
For visitors to TFFC, all or part of the 5k can be completed on the Wetlands Trail. The wetland trail winds by fishing ponds, a pitcher plant bog, alongside a forested stream and through woodland and wildflower areas before ending at a duck blind and fishing pond. The blind is over a pond where big bass and sunfish swim and Canada geese raise their young each spring.
The TFFC is located in Athens and includes a working fish hatchery, numerous aquariums focusing on underwater wildlife in the state’s freshwaters, and is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program. The TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame and the Texas Game Warden museum. In addition, the TFFC also facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.
Current operating hours at the TFFC are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks, maintain appropriate social distances from others outside their party, and use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly.
For additional information about the TFFC and to plan your visit, check out the TFFC website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.