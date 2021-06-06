Covid-19 affected us all in individual, sometimes very unique ways. One bit of silver lining I have seen emerge from the pandemic is a renewed interest in one’s own health. Patients seem to be more conscious of their well-being and have taken a more active approach to wellness.
There is a common saying in medical school, “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras.” The lesson is to consider a more common and the most likely diagnosis when presented with patient symptoms. While not totally applicable here, I think of the phrase daily when having conversations in the clinic. Reading about medications, supplements and clinical trials involving Covid-19 has become commonplace, but what about the “horses” of well being?
Consider hypertension, often dubbed “the silent killer.” Blood pressure is measured almost every time you walk into a medical office, and for good reason. Providers want to know how hard your heart is pumping blood throughout your body. Too low, and vital organs like your brain don’t get enough oxygen and nutrients leaving you to feel dizzy and lightheaded. Too high, and small blood vessels in those same organs can burst and cause a stroke. Hypertension, or elevated blood pressure, is not only a major cause of heart disease, but also has devastating effects on the eyes, brain and kidneys. It is considered “silent” because these symptoms might not be immediately apparent and might not cause you any inconvenience on any given day, but the danger slowly builds over time. Think of a firehose spraying water on a solid brick wall. The wall may be able to stand the pressure for a good long while, but after multiple years, it is sure to fail.
As many as 1 in 3 individuals in the United States have hypertension, and while most cases are classified as “idiopathic” (meaning no one specific recognized cause), many lifestyle choices can contribute to the disease. Obesity, tobacco use (both smoking and chewing), caffeine use, salt intake and a sedentary lifestyle can all add numbers to the blood pressure cuff.
Blood pressure readings always have two numbers, a systolic, or top number, and a diastolic, or bottom number. The top number in a blood pressure reading is essentially the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart is pumping against them, while the bottom number is the pressure in the vessels while the heart is resting. New 2020 guidelines have replaced the familiar “120 over 80” number with a more forgiving “anything under 140” systolic and “anything under 90” diastolic, but everyone is different, and a previous heart attack or other medical conditions might require your individual blood pressure goal to be more precise.
Lifestyle change, nutrition, supplements and prescription medication are all used to help get blood pressure numbers to goal and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Volumes of specific details of each one of those components are available to research yourself and discover online. If you found excitement diving into medical literature this past year to educate yourself or even friends and family on any aspect of Covid-19, I encourage you to maintain that enthusiasm with a focus on the horses instead of the zebras.
