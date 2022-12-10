CLARKSVILLE, TEXAS — The stately Victorian mansion a block off Main Street and not far from the City Hall opened its doors to an eager viewing public Dec. 4.
The one-day tour of the Lennox House was made possible by the Red River Historical Society’s participation in the city’s P.R.I.D.E. Association’s tour of historic homes and churches.
Visitors were able to get a glimpse of what life was like for the Lennox family members that included Charles David and Sallie Bagby Lennox and their four children, Charles David Jr., Arthur Bagby, Martha Washington and Rammie, a child who died before reaching her teen years.
The three surviving offspring of Charles and Sallie Lennox lived most of their lives in Clarksville. They all three spent time in Waxahachie where they graduated from Trinity University. Then David studied at Princeton in New Jersey, Bagby at Columbia in New York City and Martha at the Art Students League, also in New York City.
Upon returning to Clarksville, Martha took care of running the household and was active in Girl Scouts, David took care of farming and ranching businesses and Bagby directed operations at First National Bank in downtown Clarksville.
David, Bagby and Martha remained single all their lives, so they decided to create the Lennox Foundation to keep their legacy alive and contribute to the betterment of Red River County.
After Martha died in 1993, the Lennox Foundation turned over the house and its contents to the Red River Historical Society. The foundation also provided more than $500,000 to restore the home to the grandure that was on display Sunday during the open house.
The foundation supports scholarships, school districts in the county, the Lennox Health Resouces Center and many other organizations.
Mary Walker Clark is the vice president, assistant treasurer, assistant secretary and director of the foundaton board
“The Lennox family had the foresight to give their sizeable estate to the Martha, David and Bagby Lennox Foundation that was completely funded upon their deaths,” said Clark in an email. “Although the siblings gave little guidance on the use of the foundation funds, the board has primarily limited its grants to worthy causes in Red River County.”
Each school year the foundation hands out grants to worthy students.
“We fund ten Lennox Scholars given to seniors each year from the Red River County schools as well as the Hardy Moore Scholarship, named for the longtime family attorney.” said Clark, who has served on the foundation baord since 1998.
School districts also benefit from the foundation.
“All school districts receive yearly grants for technology needs,” she added.
Another important beneficiary of the Lennox Foundation is the health resource center.
“The Lennox Resource Center on the square is supported by the foundation through the City of Clarksville,” Clark said. “It does wonders in educating and assisting residents with their medical, dental and other needs as well as coordinating other fund drives for worthy causes.”
Others benefiting from the foundation are food banks, the HUB Community Center, the public library, the City of Clarksville, the Sheriff’s Department and the Red River County volunteer firefighters, but that is not the limit of the foundation’s giving.
“We’ve realized that the foundation has operated as a United Fund without the official designation. Red River County is very fortunate to have had citizens such as the Lennox siblings who cared deeply enough about their county to support its future through a charitable foundation,” she said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
