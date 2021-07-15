Last week we talked about summer patterns, and since most of our area lakes are about normal pool levels, the fish are moving into their normal deeper summer patterns. On shallower lakes, deep means around 12 to 15 feet, while on lakes like Fork, deep can mean 20 to 30 feet.
On Pat Mayse, deep is about 15 to 18 feet, but it can also be deeper if there is some type of structure such as rock, wood or just a depression — in other words, anything that is irregular from the bottom that can provide some cover.
Usually though, by using your electronics you can see the depth where the baitfish are ranging. By figuring out the depth of the shad, this will give you an idea how the bass are located. Keep in mind the way bass’s eyes are located — they feed up — so keep your lures above the bass.
Usually when fish are in their summer patterns they will suspend and suspended fish are difficult to catch. By using a countdown method or a lure that will run at that depth, your chances are better to catch some of these suspended fish. Sometimes when you catch one of these, it will fire-up the school and when that happens, it’s a “yippee” moment.
Last weekend on Mayse, the wind was a factor if you were fishing main lake points or humps, but with a Spot Lock trolling motor, it would keep you on your spot. Where was this thing 10 years ago? If you like the shade and creek bends, so do bass because they like to sit in an easy spot with some type of cover and ambush their prey.
Early morning and late evenings are high percentage times to catch fish. If you prefer the heat, mid-day is also good for deep cranks, football jigs, spoons or Carolina rigs. If you happen to be on a lake that has lily pads, that’s a good place to be anytime of the day with frogs, Texas Rigs or a weightless stick worm. Bass love to lay in the shade of the pads, and they can see up through them. When you drag your frog or weightless worm, they can see and feel the shape of your bait and will blow-up through the pads to catch it. If you hate the heat, don’t forget about night fishing because it’s cooler and fish feed under the cover of darkness. Start about 11 p.m. and fish until the sun gets hot and don’t forget your bug spray and a small light.
Take care of yourself out there. Wear light colored clothes and have plenty of water and sunscreen in the boat. A big brimmed hat is also good. It might not look as cool as your fishing cap but it will protect you better. Be safe, have fun and I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 86 to 89 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are good on flipping jigs, topwaters, white spinners and blue or black flecked Texas rigged plastic worms near grass lines, brush and rocky shorelines. Drop shots, football jigs and weighted flukes are working in deeper water near cover or timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles, under docks and timber near a creek or channel. Catfish are good on earthworms and cut bait.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 1.12 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working crankbaits, flipping jigs, top waters and drop shots near grass lines, drop-offs and trees. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber. White bass are fair on silver, white or chartreuse slabs and swimbaits on the channel edges, flats and main lake humps. Chain pickerel are slow with spoons and small jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and punch bait.
Cooper: Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.27 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, red or purple Carolina rigged worms, double bladed spinners and flipping jigs. The white bass and hybrids are good in water depths 15 to 30 feet over humps, ridges and flats using live bait, slabs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs working brush piles, creeks and timber. Catfish are good on live bait and earthworms.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 86 to 90 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on top waters and frogs (early or late in the day), Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and football jigs. White and yellow bass are fair using live bait, jigging spoons and slabs on humps, flats and ridge lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles, bridges and timber. Catfish are good using cut bait and live bait in water depths of 15 to 25 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.26 feet high. Blue catfish are good on fresh cut or live bait. Channel catfish are good on punch bait and chicken liver. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, flipping jigs and bladed spinners near vegetation lines, docks and flooded brush. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on swimbaits, slabs and live bait near the main lake channel, flats, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 79 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits and plastic lures along brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows along brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation normal, water 83 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punchbait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows along dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, powerbait, small lures and worms along dam, creek channels and spillway.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on top water along coves. Largemouth bass are good on jigs along brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 80-83 degrees; 5.95 feet high Striped bass good on live bait and live shad along main lake and points. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair fishing brush hogs, shaky head jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punchbait, stinkbait and sunfish along channels and points. Crappie hair jigs, jigs, minnows and powerbait along brush structure, docks and standing timber. Fishing this week has been good. Striper fishing has been very good. The top water bite is on. Anglers are catching a lot of 20 inch plus fish on top water lures, as well as live shad. Blue cats are being caught on rod and reel in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
