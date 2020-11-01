A single clap. Maybe a second. That’s how the Kiwanis Club of Paris welcomes longtime member Reagan Skaggs to the floor to introduce the speaker for the week’s luncheon. The sporadic and comedic claps always leave first-time club visitors confused, but it’s an inside joke that speaks to Skaggs’s humility — he’d rather the speaker get the applause.
The Red River County native takes his seat after the introduction, his work done for another week. He serves as the club’s weekly program director, a role he’s held for five years now, and it’s up to him to find and schedule speakers each week. He tries to keep about six weeks scheduled at a time, but life being life means sometimes speakers have a schedule conflict and have to drop out. Sometimes they drop out at the last minute.
“Well, then that gets me going down through my list and saying I can rearrange and kind of plug and play in a different area, sometimes reaching out to others,” Skaggs said. “In the Kiwanis Club, we like cops, we like teachers, we like fireman, and I try to have people who do those kinds of things from time to time.”
Retired Paris police chief Bob Hundley, Main Street Coordinator Cheri Bedford and United Way of Lamar County executive director Jenny Wilson have been among the club’s recent speakers. Each have provided interesting and informative programs, Skaggs said, adding that’s his goal as program director. Doing this for the club is his way of serving an organization that’s been a part of his life since he was a teenager in Clarksville.
Skaggs was introduced to the Kiwanis Club through its youth program, the Key Club. The student-led organization encourages leadership through service. Skaggs said the Clarksville High School Key Club wasn’t particularly active, but it did attend Kiwanis Club meetings downtown.
“They treated us to lunch and we got a chance to see what went on,” he said.
After high school graduation, Skaggs joined the U.S. Air Force. His service overseas took him to France and Germany, the latter of which included three tours for a combined 13 years. During a tour in Germany in December 1961, he married Regine, who has since become a naturalized American citizen. They have a son, Reagan Jr., who now lives near Dallas.
While in the Air Force, Skaggs worked in communications electronics. Initially attending technical school, he became a radio repairman. He finished evening classes until he had enough time to apply for the bootstrap commissioning program, wrapping up his last year of college at the University of Tampa in Florida. Then it was off to officer training school. He was commissioned in 1972.
Reflecting on his military service, Skaggs said one of his favorite memories is “climbing the Eiffel Tower.”
“I’ve seen the pyramids, seen the Nile, seen the Rhine River in Germany. I have positive memories and positive feelings about military service,” Skaggs said.
Passing along his love of service, he encouraged his granddaughter to consider joining the military, and she did — she joined the Army.
“I was kind of leaning toward guiding her into the Air Force, but she chose the Army,” Skaggs said with a chuckle. “It’s service too, and we’re proud of what’s she’s done so far.”
Skaggs’s own military career came to an in 1994, and he and Regine moved to Lamar County. It was then Skaggs caught up with the Kiwanis Club again, this time at the invitation of longtime member Clyde Champion, a friend of Skaggs’s aunt and uncle. At age 80, Skaggs is celebrating his 25th year with the club.
“Reagan is amazing,” said Denise Kornegay, the club’s immediate past president. “He is constantly looking for speakers for our meetings, and he’s the connection between the speaker and the club. He’s gracious to welcome each speaker, invites them to sit with him and introduces them to the club. He’s a wonderful ambassador for our club and is the first impression many speakers have of our club.”
Skaggs was named Kiwanian of the Year in 2015 and this year received the C.T. Bush Award, Kornegay added. He’s also been a recipient of the club’s Hixon and Zeller awards.
“Reagan is the person who makes it happen,” club President Jimmy Steed said of the weekly programs. “He coordinates all program presenters, coordinates making sure we have someone to lead the prayer, the pledge and the song.
“He’s always here. I cannot count on one hand the times he’s missed. Even when he had a biking accident and broke his hip, he missed very few days.”
The club’s service to the community keeps Skaggs coming back, and the socializing at weekly lunches is enjoyable. Skaggs said he enjoys a feeling of satisfaction when recruiting a new member who can help the club provide its services to the community and to area youth. Of all the club’s programs, his favorite is the annual Pancake Days fundraiser — a “full-court press” by the club as it feeds upwards of 11,000 people to raise money for scholarships, the Imagination Library and ramp building, among other club services.
That’s why Skaggs urges anyone interested in giving back to the community to attend a weekly lunch, currently taking place at noon Tuesdays at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Lunches typically take place at Paris Junior College, but Covid-19 pandemic restrictions prevent that for now, he said.
“Once we get past Covid and we get into a more normal setting, we invite our guests to lunch. First time is on us. After that, we’d like to have them come visit with us. If they like what they see, we’ll get the person a membership application right away,” Skaggs said.
To learn more about the Kiwanis Club, visit its website at pariskiwanisclub.com.
