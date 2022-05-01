Krissy Crites has been on the job as executive director of the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society for a little over 10 years, in fact in January the current board members recognized Crites for her 10 years of service as executive director.
“You should be proud of the fruits of your love,” board president Judy Mabry said at the annual Diamonds & Snowflakes fundraiser this past winter. “We appreciate your passion, dedication, love and service to this organization.”
But before she became the leader of the society, which also runs the Reach Center, she was a volunteer serving on the board of directors for two years.
“I had my daughter, Katelyn, in June of 2000,” she said. “LIttle did we know at the time that she had intelligence and developmental disabilities.”
The discovery of her daughter’s conditions led to her decision to go back to college which had been sidelined due to her marriage in 1999 and traveling to construction jobs with her husband.
“Before I got married, I had gone to Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant,” the Hugo native said.
She had gone to college for three years and was majoring in psychology before her marriage.
“My daughter was my first interaction with disabilities,” she said.
She went back to college, attending Texas A&M-Commerce where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. She is also certified to teach both special education and general education.
She did teach for a few years and she and her husband, Jimmy, added two sons, Wesley, and James, to their family.
She remembers the early years of being with the society when the organization was in a 1,200 square foot building before moving into the larger building at 505 Lamar Ave., they now occupy and are now outgrowing.
“We have 16 kiddos on the waiting list now, we just don’t have room for” she said of the building, which is named for Johnny Stallings, former Texas A&M football coach and Paris native Gene Stallings’ late son, who had Down syndrome.
The center’s growth has included the annual January Diamonds & Snowflakes fundraiser that this year brought in a record $105,000.
“Buddy Baseball has gone from two teams with 5 to 15-year old to four teams with 2 to 42-year-old,” she said of the annual event that gives the challenged children and adults a chance to play ball.
While she loves the job that keeps her so busy, it can be overbearing at times.
“It is stressful, don’t get me wrong,” she said.
In addition to the 16 children she is trying to find a place in the center for, she is juggling several other matters, too.
“I am trying to find a handicap accessible minibus and on top of that we are basically running a business with staff and management decisions and all that goes with it,” she said.
But when it seems like it is getting to be too much, she knows how to take a break.
“When I walk in a class and see all those smiling faces, it takes all the stress away,” she said.
Learning is a key element of the center that provides the students with autism, Down syndrome and intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities, the opportunity to make new strides every day, supporting them and their families along the way and ensuring they have every chance to succeed.
“We really focus on education. I don’t care if a person is nonverbal, there is still a way they can learn,” she said. “They can tell what they know and you can teach them.”
And everyone can have fun, too.
“We are looking at doing an older teen and adult prom,” she said.
“We are definitely doing an I Can Bike Camp in the Love Civic Center,” she said. The camp is set for July 18 to 22.
Away from the center, Crites said she enjoys cooking and reading. Right now she is reading “Junction Boys,” which is the story of the “survivors” of Texas A&M Aggies football coach Bear Bryant’s summer camp in Junction, Texas, back in the ’50s.
Coach Stallings was one of the survivors of the football camp.
“I admire coach Stallings,” she said.
She also likes relaxing at home.
“Any time I spend with my family is enjoyable to me,” she said.
But one family member is away from home right now.
Her son Wesley is at Texas A&M in College Station, where he is in the corps and the Fightin Texas Aggie Band.
