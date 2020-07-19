There are several books of note making transition to movies; one in 2019, Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch,” and earlier this year, H.G. Wells’ “The Invisible Man,” both of which have been seen and reviewed. As the Pandemic (with a capital P) has closed theaters, these highly anticipated films have been shunted to streaming and cable release, some have even been eked out to miniseries offerings. We don’t care what format they take, we’re just excited to see them. High on the list are the following:
Of those already released, “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stephenson is about Bryan Stephenson, the Harvard law graduate who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, dedicated to representing those who have been wrongly convicted. This film is about the high profile case of Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx. Brie Larson plays a legal ally.
“The Turning” is from Henry åç’ novel, “The Turn of the Screw.” MacKenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard star.
Daphne du Maurier’s classic ghost story “Rebecca” hasn’t had a redo since Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 Oscar-winning film. But 2020 has one scheduled with Armie Hammer and Lily James.
“Artemis Fowl” is based on the first book in a children’s sci-fi series by Eoin Colfer. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it has an illustrious cast including Judi Dench, Hong Chau, Ferdia Shaw and Josh Gad. It is currently streaming on Amazon and Disney+. “Peter Rabbit 2” was released in April, starring Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson and James Corden. “Secret Garden,” the classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, has a new adaptation with Colin Firth, who was also in the 1987 version.
The new Tom Hanks film “Greyhound,” which was released for streaming Friday, is an adaptation of C.C. Forester’s book “The Good Shepherd.” It is not 2006’s film “The Good Shepherd” with Matt Damon. It is a WWII thriller about a Navy commander charged with protecting a fleet of 37 merchant ships headed across the icy Northern Atlantic carrying much-needed supplies to England. They’re dogged by a wolfpack of German submarines.
“The Woman in the Window,” a bestseller by A.J. Finn, with Amy Adams in the starring role, was bumped from an October 2019 release to late spring 2020, due to re-shoots and re-cutting. We think it should be out now.
There are several notable films from books that are due out in the fall, including Kenneth Branagh’s re-imagining of the Hercule Poirot role in Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile,” despite the tepid reviews of “Murder on the Orient Express.” Look for Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer and Leticia Wright to join him.
The Tom Clancy bestseller “Without Remorse” stars Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL turned CIA operative. The Patricia Highsmith novel “Deep Water,” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is scheduled for a November release.
Also coming in November is a much-awaited re-make of Frank Herbert’s cult classic “Dune,” as a star-studded miniseries. The cast includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Mamoa, et al. This is not to be confused with “Dune: the Sisterhood,” a women-focused limited series from Warner Media, also due this year, by Herbert’s eldest son, Brian Herbert.
A Christmas Day release of “News of the World,” by the New York Times bestselling author Paulette Jiles (“Enemy Women”), could be an Oscar contender. Tom Hanks plays an aging Civil War officer who travels the West reading the news of old newspapers to townsfolk hungry for anything when, in Wichita Falls, he is persuaded to deliver a young girl rescued from the Indians to relatives in San Antonio.
Nicole Kidman both produced and stars in an upcoming mini-series adaptation of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” a book by bestselling Australian author Liane Moriarty. The book is about nine people gathered for a get-a-way at a health resort. The BBC and Amazon are co-producing an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “A Pale Horse,” with Rufus Sewell.
Moreover, coming this year at an unspecified time is a miniseries adaptation of Emily St. John’s brilliant novel, “Station Eleven.” The ten-episode series will follow Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) and several storylines many years after an apocalyptic virus has decimated the world.
Also coming is the BBC’s six-part series of Eleanor Catton’s “The Luminaries,” which took 2013’s Man Booker Prize. The story, set in New Zealand’s 1860’s Gold Rush period, stars Eva Green, Himesh Patel and Marton Csokas.
Aldous Huxley’s dystopian classic “Brave New World,” is also getting a series treatment on the USA Network. Big things are expected from “Black Mirror” director Owen Harris.
There’s plenty more, but I have space restrictions. This will get you thinking.
