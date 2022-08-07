Q. Dear Neil: I planted red yuccas last year and they bloomed beautifully. Last winter, when I started to prune the old bloom stalks, they were so brittle that I just pulled them out. This year I had no blooms. Will they bloom next year, or do I need to plant new plants?

A. Your plants are just getting established. Do not replace them. It’s been a brutal year for our plants, but all that while your red yuccas have been establishing deep roots. Next year will be much better. That’s assuming they’re in full sun.

